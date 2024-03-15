Anzeige
Freitag, 15.03.2024
PR Newswire
15.03.2024 | 16:06
102 Leser
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15

[15.03.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.03.24IE000LZC9NM011,183,682.00USD075,179,545.326.7223
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.03.24IE000DOZYQJ73,350,440.00EUR019,219,484.415.7364
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.03.24IE000GETKIK8130,181.00GBP01,176,086.799.0342
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
15.03.24IE000XIITCN5679,347.00GBP05,435,154.958.0006

