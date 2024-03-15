NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercer, a global investments leader and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), today announced the completion of its acquisition of Vanguard's Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) business that provides investment management services for not-for-profit organizations and other institutional investors in the United States.

The acquisition, announced in December of last year, expands Mercer's capabilities and expertise across investment solutions in the US.

Commenting on the acquisition, Marc Cordover, Mercer's US Investments and Retirement Leader, said: "Today, we welcome Vanguard OCIO clients and colleagues to Mercer. The talented investment professionals joining us strengthen our perspective and our ability to help a range of institutional investors stay ahead of the curve and pursue returns."

Jen Kruse, Mercer's US Investments Chief Client Officer, said: "Through this acquisition, we're able to offer our clients the best of our organizations - specialized knowledge and experience, purpose-led and engaged teams and global capabilities."

Incoming clients can elect to keep the same investment approach and team they enjoyed at Vanguard. They can now also choose to broaden their investment strategy through access to Mercer's extensive global resources, including its deep bench of investment talent, world-class thought leadership and solutions from third-party investment managers across a spectrum of asset classes, from public equities and fixed income to alternative investments like infrastructure and private credit.

Approximately 120 Vanguard colleagues join Mercer today. They will be based in Mercer's offices in King of Prussia, PA, and Phoenix, AZ.

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer's approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with more than 85,000 colleagues and annual revenue of $23 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com. Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Media:

Amelia Woltering

Mercer

+1 (347) 703- 5358

amelia.woltering@mmc.com