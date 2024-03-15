Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Aktie! 1.460% Rallyestart durch aktuelle News getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.03.2024 | 17:06
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on poll, including ordinary resolution 10, and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 10.

(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for & Discretionary

(%)

Votes
against

(%)

Withheld

Resolution 1:

18,311,331

99.97

5,046

0.03

51,122

Resolution 2:

17,736,641

97.67

422,505

2.33

208,353

Resolution 3:

18,310,963

99.94

11,046

0.06

45,490

Resolution 4:

18,025,457

99.01

181,148

0.99

160,894

Resolution 5:

18,030,988

99.00

182,667

1.00

153,844

Resolution 6:

18,027,668

99.02

178,937

0.98

160,894

Resolution 7:

18,040,829

99.05

172,389

0.95

154,281

Resolution 8:

18,178,157

99.42

105,370

0.58

83,972

Resolution 9:

18,254,670

99.73

49,907

0.27

62,922

Resolution 10:

18,103,705

98.74

230,945

1.26

32,849

Resolution 11:

17,865,957

97.51

456,643

2.49

44,899

Resolution 12:

18,185,840

99.18

150,810

0.82

30,849

Resolution 13:

18,090,244

98.73

232,517

1.27

44,738

15 March 2024

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 0203 649 3432


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.