BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
Results of AGM
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on poll, including ordinary resolution 10, and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 under special business of the Company:
(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.
(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 10.
(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:
Votes for & Discretionary
(%)
Votes
(%)
Withheld
Resolution 1:
18,311,331
99.97
5,046
0.03
51,122
Resolution 2:
17,736,641
97.67
422,505
2.33
208,353
Resolution 3:
18,310,963
99.94
11,046
0.06
45,490
Resolution 4:
18,025,457
99.01
181,148
0.99
160,894
Resolution 5:
18,030,988
99.00
182,667
1.00
153,844
Resolution 6:
18,027,668
99.02
178,937
0.98
160,894
Resolution 7:
18,040,829
99.05
172,389
0.95
154,281
Resolution 8:
18,178,157
99.42
105,370
0.58
83,972
Resolution 9:
18,254,670
99.73
49,907
0.27
62,922
Resolution 10:
18,103,705
98.74
230,945
1.26
32,849
Resolution 11:
17,865,957
97.51
456,643
2.49
44,899
Resolution 12:
18,185,840
99.18
150,810
0.82
30,849
Resolution 13:
18,090,244
98.73
232,517
1.27
44,738
15 March 2024
Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 0203 649 3432