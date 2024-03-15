BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on poll, including ordinary resolution 10, and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 10.



(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes for & Discretionary (%) Votes

against (%) Withheld Resolution 1: 18,311,331 99.97 5,046 0.03 51,122 Resolution 2: 17,736,641 97.67 422,505 2.33 208,353 Resolution 3: 18,310,963 99.94 11,046 0.06 45,490 Resolution 4: 18,025,457 99.01 181,148 0.99 160,894 Resolution 5: 18,030,988 99.00 182,667 1.00 153,844 Resolution 6: 18,027,668 99.02 178,937 0.98 160,894 Resolution 7: 18,040,829 99.05 172,389 0.95 154,281 Resolution 8: 18,178,157 99.42 105,370 0.58 83,972 Resolution 9: 18,254,670 99.73 49,907 0.27 62,922 Resolution 10: 18,103,705 98.74 230,945 1.26 32,849 Resolution 11: 17,865,957 97.51 456,643 2.49 44,899 Resolution 12: 18,185,840 99.18 150,810 0.82 30,849 Resolution 13: 18,090,244 98.73 232,517 1.27 44,738

15 March 2024

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 0203 649 3432