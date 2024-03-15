Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New equity right for trading, Mendus AB

Correction: New last trading day March 26, 2024. Changed from March 27, 2024. At the request of Mendus AB (publ), Mendus AB (publ) equity rights will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from August 10, 2023. Security name: Mendus TO3 ---------------------------- Short name: IMMU TO3 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020541530 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 300065 ---------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Mendus AB (publ). The exercise price when exercising the warrant has been set to SEK 0.48 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript March 15, 2024 - March 29, 2024 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 26, 2024 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq Stockholm AB March 27, 2024 --------------