Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Aktie! 1.460% Rallyestart durch aktuelle News getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
15.03.24
17:13 Uhr
6,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6006,75019:03
6,6506,70017:35
PR Newswire
15.03.2024 | 17:30
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15

15 March 2024

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 12 March 2024 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) and the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer and to Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer.

DSP awards over 75,661 and 65,792 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Alison respectively as nil-cost options, representing 79% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy, and will be exercisable from 12 March 2026.

PSP awards over 191,983 and 143,987 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Alison respectively as nil-cost options and will be transferable from 12 March 2029. The PSP awards are subject to relative TSR, EPS growth and Revenue growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2023 Annual Report.

Following this transaction:

- Alison holds Sharesave options over 3,508 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 1,100 shares, 470,820 performance shares and 119,571 deferred shares. Alison also has a beneficial shareholding of 29,541; and

- Johan holds, Sharesave options over 4,740 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 600 shares, 378,153 performance shares and 75,661 deferred shares. Johan also has a beneficial shareholding of 10,000 shares.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alison Dolan

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

(i) Award of nil cost Deferred Shares

(ii) Award of nil cost Performance Shares

as described above.

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

Total

(i)

GBP0

65,792

GBP0

(ii)

GBP0

143,987

GBP0

d)

Aggregated information (single transaction)

Price

Volume

Total

GBP0

209,779

GBP0

e)

Date of transaction

12 March 2024

f)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Johan Svanstrom

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

(i) Award of nil cost Deferred Shares

(ii) Award of nil cost Performance Shares

as described above.

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

Total

(i)

GBP0

75,661

GBP0

(ii)

GBP0

191,983

GBP

d)

Aggregated information (single transaction)

Price

Volume

Total

GBP0

267,644

GBP0

e)

Date of transaction

12 March 2024

f)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.