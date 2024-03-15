Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15

15 March 2024

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 12 March 2024 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) and the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer and to Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer.

DSP awards over 75,661 and 65,792 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Alison respectively as nil-cost options, representing 79% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy, and will be exercisable from 12 March 2026.

PSP awards over 191,983 and 143,987 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Alison respectively as nil-cost options and will be transferable from 12 March 2029. The PSP awards are subject to relative TSR, EPS growth and Revenue growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2023 Annual Report.

Following this transaction:

- Alison holds Sharesave options over 3,508 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 1,100 shares, 470,820 performance shares and 119,571 deferred shares. Alison also has a beneficial shareholding of 29,541; and

- Johan holds, Sharesave options over 4,740 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 600 shares, 378,153 performance shares and 75,661 deferred shares. Johan also has a beneficial shareholding of 10,000 shares.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alison Dolan 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction (i) Award of nil cost Deferred Shares (ii) Award of nil cost Performance Shares as described above. c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total (i) GBP0 65,792 GBP0 (ii) GBP0 143,987 GBP0 d) Aggregated information (single transaction) Price Volume Total GBP0 209,779 GBP0 e) Date of transaction 12 March 2024 f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue