Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15
15 March 2024
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 12 March 2024 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) and the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer and to Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer.
DSP awards over 75,661 and 65,792 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Alison respectively as nil-cost options, representing 79% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy, and will be exercisable from 12 March 2026.
PSP awards over 191,983 and 143,987 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Alison respectively as nil-cost options and will be transferable from 12 March 2029. The PSP awards are subject to relative TSR, EPS growth and Revenue growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2023 Annual Report.
Following this transaction:
- Alison holds Sharesave options over 3,508 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 1,100 shares, 470,820 performance shares and 119,571 deferred shares. Alison also has a beneficial shareholding of 29,541; and
- Johan holds, Sharesave options over 4,740 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 600 shares, 378,153 performance shares and 75,661 deferred shares. Johan also has a beneficial shareholding of 10,000 shares.
Contact:
Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alison Dolan
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
(i) Award of nil cost Deferred Shares
(ii) Award of nil cost Performance Shares
as described above.
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
(i)
GBP0
65,792
GBP0
(ii)
GBP0
143,987
GBP0
d)
Aggregated information (single transaction)
Price
Volume
Total
GBP0
209,779
GBP0
e)
Date of transaction
12 March 2024
f)
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Johan Svanstrom
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
(i) Award of nil cost Deferred Shares
(ii) Award of nil cost Performance Shares
as described above.
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
(i)
GBP0
75,661
GBP0
(ii)
GBP0
191,983
GBP
d)
Aggregated information (single transaction)
Price
Volume
Total
GBP0
267,644
GBP0
e)
Date of transaction
12 March 2024
f)
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue