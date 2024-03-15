Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15

15 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 566.403p. The highest price paid per share was 570.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0212% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 507,424,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 800,017,327. Rightmove holds 11,612,292 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1170

566.200

16:23:08

763

566.200

16:23:08

1129

566.400

16:20:35

48

566.400

16:20:35

1318

566.200

16:18:33

1178

566.600

16:16:09

240

566.600

16:16:09

155

566.200

16:13:25

338

566.200

16:13:25

821

566.200

16:13:20

78

566.200

16:13:20

1256

565.400

16:10:04

43

565.400

16:09:34

57

565.800

16:08:57

379

565.800

16:08:57

778

565.800

16:08:51

1419

565.000

16:06:00

1185

565.000

16:02:49

78

565.000

16:02:49

688

565.200

16:01:34

915

565.600

15:59:24

416

565.600

15:59:24

1332

564.600

15:55:59

1343

565.000

15:55:19

29

565.000

15:55:19

595

564.800

15:50:05

714

564.800

15:50:05

1338

565.400

15:47:22

1249

565.200

15:43:01

555

565.800

15:39:30

603

565.800

15:39:30

272

565.200

15:36:39

898

565.200

15:36:39

577

566.400

15:33:15

445

566.400

15:33:15

386

566.400

15:33:15

26

566.600

15:32:40

227

566.600

15:32:40

1064

566.600

15:32:40

246

566.600

15:27:02

100

566.600

15:27:02

147

566.600

15:27:02

696

566.600

15:27:02

7

566.600

15:27:02

1192

566.800

15:24:30

1423

567.200

15:23:01

1415

568.200

15:18:18

1396

568.000

15:17:03

975

568.200

15:14:58

1000

568.200

15:14:58

29

568.200

15:14:58

855

568.200

15:11:34

620

568.200

15:11:34

700

568.200

15:09:06

136

568.600

15:01:07

1292

568.600

15:01:07

1263

568.600

15:00:09

1261

568.400

14:54:14

136

569.000

14:51:27

312

569.000

14:51:27

668

569.000

14:51:27

321

569.000

14:51:27

1375

569.000

14:51:27

312

569.200

14:51:05

1114

569.200

14:51:05

1160

568.600

14:44:16

1186

568.200

14:39:22

108

568.400

14:38:39

1061

568.400

14:38:39

1282

568.600

14:37:28

193

568.200

14:31:25

492

568.200

14:31:25

700

568.200

14:31:25

1365

568.200

14:31:25

1370

568.200

14:26:03

1301

568.000

14:22:08

242

568.200

14:20:58

937

568.200

14:20:58

171

568.200

14:20:41

1071

567.800

14:13:36

171

567.800

14:13:36

1406

567.800

14:09:41

246

567.200

14:05:44

51

567.200

14:05:44

622

567.200

14:05:44

460

567.200

14:05:44

1406

567.200

14:05:44

180

567.000

14:00:00

503

566.800

14:00:00

504

567.000

14:00:00

1413

567.000

14:00:00

1383

567.200

13:53:17

1208

567.200

13:51:50

234

566.600

13:46:46

329

566.600

13:46:46

447

566.600

13:46:46

382

566.600

13:46:46

948

566.600

13:46:46

24

567.000

13:42:03

1213

567.000

13:42:03

1194

567.400

13:41:18

1207

567.200

13:37:20

1238

567.400

13:34:10

1299

567.800

13:34:06

1219

567.600

13:30:34

1307

567.000

13:28:33

1390

567.400

13:23:01

1295

567.600

13:18:32

1369

566.600

13:08:52

979

567.400

12:55:05

263

567.400

12:55:05

1175

567.600

12:48:42

1330

567.600

12:38:54

1426

568.200

12:33:30

1373

568.600

12:29:46

1181

569.000

12:24:50

1188

569.000

12:10:38

874

570.800

12:04:41

337

570.800

12:04:41

1401

570.000

11:55:17

1172

570.000

11:46:48

1272

570.400

11:44:36

1152

570.200

11:34:16

760

570.400

11:21:00

589

570.400

11:21:00

1084

569.800

11:19:14

80

569.800

11:19:14

392

570.000

11:07:52

982

570.000

11:07:52

485

570.000

10:59:59

1300

569.800

10:53:14

1325

570.400

10:46:54

756

569.600

10:41:53

461

569.600

10:41:53

1231

567.400

10:31:35

1348

566.000

10:23:32

1385

566.800

10:17:34

1368

565.800

10:15:29

414

566.400

10:15:28

501

566.400

10:15:28

594

566.400

10:15:28

1326

566.400

10:15:28

19415

566.400

10:15:28

6283

566.400

10:15:28

1231

566.600

10:04:39

105

568.600

09:56:31

1000

568.600

09:56:31

165

568.600

09:56:31

1409

568.400

09:54:36

1229

566.200

09:44:42

140

566.200

09:44:42

367

565.000

09:38:02

962

565.000

09:38:02

853

562.800

09:32:04

332

562.800

09:32:04

1112

561.400

09:24:38

234

561.400

09:24:38

1419

561.400

09:17:08

1417

560.600

09:11:20

1303

560.800

09:04:02

1400

560.600

08:59:53

63

561.000

08:59:49

1204

561.000

08:59:49

758

560.600

08:46:33

448

560.600

08:46:33

1170

561.000

08:40:00

125

561.000

08:40:00

40

561.200

08:36:05

1139

561.200

08:36:05

1435

560.200

08:30:54

1390

560.400

08:25:44

1389

561.400

08:18:30

480

560.800

08:12:29

771

560.800

08:12:29

69

561.000

08:09:39

1247

561.000

08:09:39

1189

561.800

08:09:20

1432

559.800

08:06:08

1388

559.800

08:06:08


