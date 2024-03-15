Anzeige
Freitag, 15.03.2024
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2024 | 18:38
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

From Tech to Artistry With Taleology

Emma's inspirational journey is a reminder to us all that it's never too late to follow our passions.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Emma Sadler, a remarkable individual previously featured on CNBC Make It in April 2021 for her inspiring career change into the tech industry, is embarking on another incredible journey to pursue her passion for art. Her unique story, shaped by her father's unfulfilled artistic dreams and her unwavering love for animals, has led her to establishing Taleology, a business that marries her artistic talents with technology.

Emma and Tommy

Emma and Tommy
Emma being silly with her adult rescue pup Tommy.

Emma, a resident of the bustling city of New York, witnessed her father's lifelong aspiration to become an artist remain unfulfilled before his untimely passing in 2010. This poignant experience left an indelible mark on her, igniting her own desire to become an artist and create a lasting legacy.

Having spent the last three years in the tech industry as a product designer, Emma is now channeling her combined experiences and talents into her newest venture, Taleology. The online business is not just another art shop; it's a unique blend of art and technology designed to bring personalized and meaningful art into the lives of pet lovers everywhere.

"I want to make art more than just a decorative piece on the wall," Emma shares. "My vision is to create a personal and tangible experience that people can carry with them every day."

Her inspiration stems from her two rescue dogs: Tommy from Waggytail NY and Lucy from MuddyPaws NYC. These loyal companions have not only provided her comfort but have also played a significant role in shaping her journey.

One of the remarkable aspects of Taleology is its commitment to giving back to the community and its dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of animals in need. As part of their mission, Taleology donates every month to a local animal shelter in New York City, ensuring that they continue to support the rescue and welfare of animals just like Tommy and Lucy.

Taleology, the brainchild of Emma, represents the culmination of her life experiences and her fervent pursuit of her dreams. She specializes in creating custom pet portraits that capture the unique personality and spirit of each beloved pet. These heartwarming art pieces are then carefully placed on a range of items. You can witness her art live March 16th at 18 Fulton Street, and May 11th + 12th at the Empire Stores in Dumbo.

Emma's journey from the tech industry to artistry, infused with her compassion for animals, has come full circle with Taleology. Her inspirational story reminds us all that it's never too late to follow our passions, make a difference in our communities, and honor the memory of loved ones.

For more information about Taleology and to explore Emma's unique custom pet portraits and products, please visit https://taleology.com or https://instagram.com/tale.ology.

Contact Information

Emma Sadler
Owner
info@taleology.com
9174957252

SOURCE: Taleology

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
