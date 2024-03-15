Anzeige
Freitag, 15.03.2024
WKN: 885036 | ISIN: US5705351048
15.03.24
1.390,00 Euro
+7,00
+0,51 %
PR Newswire
15.03.2024 | 19:36
Markel promotes David Roos to Senior Director, Property and Marine for Markel Specialty's Wholesale Southeast region

RICHMOND, Va., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that David Roos has been named Senior Director, Property and Marine for Markel Specialty's Wholesale Southeast region. In his new role, Roos will lead Markel Specialty's Southeast Wholesale property and marine teams to continue to generate profitable growth by delivering risk management solutions and services to our trading partners in the Southeast region.

David Roos

"At Markel, we pride ourselves on developing deep benches of underwriting talent like David," said Steve Girard, Regional President, Southeast region. "David's industry experience and expertise will help us continue to focus on growing our property and marine product lines profitably."

Roos has over a decade of experience in the insurance industry. He joined Markel in 2017 and most recently served as Director of Underwriting and Production for Markel's construction vertical facilitating large builder's risk. He's also held various positions within inland marine where he managed the Southeast region's inland and ocean marine team.

Roos will report to Girard and is based out of Markel's Alpharetta, GA office.

About Markel
We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers, and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

Markel logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2363920/Markel_David_Roos.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-promotes-david-roos-to-senior-director-property-and-marine-for-markel-specialtys-wholesale-southeast-region-302090569.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
