BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Tyra Redevelopment Project: Gas in from Dan Milestone Successfully Reached

OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Tyra Redevelopment Project ("Tyra" or "Tyra II") continues to progress according to plan, and that Gas from the Dan F platform has started to enter into the new Tyra II system. Reference is made to the REMIT notification issued by TotalEnergies: Postings (gashub.at) (https://www.gashub.at/remit/postings.xhtml)

Following the milestone and depending on continued progress, the expected start-up date of Tyra II remains in March, with arrival of gas from Tyra II to Denmark expected between 21 - 31 March 2024.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

