Country Builders Bank, Inc. Partners with India's Fintech Major Kiya.ai to Advance its Banking Infrastructure

~Bank to adopt Core Banking, Anti-Money Laundering, Mobile and Internet Banking Solutions~

MANILA, Philippines, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Builders Bank, Inc. (CBB), a prominent rural bank in the Philippines, serving a diverse clientele across Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan areas, announces its strategic collaboration with Kiya.ai, a leading fintech firm based in India, to advance its banking infrastructure.

Recognizing the imperative for digital transformation and operational efficiency, CBB has partnered with Kiya.ai for a comprehensive suite of banking solutions, including Core Banking, Loan Origination, Loan Management, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Mobile Banking, and Internet Banking tailored for both retail and corporate clients.

Ismael R. Sandig, President and CEO of CBB, said, "Over the last decade, CBB has emerged as a key player in the rural banking sector, being at the forefront of the phygital (physical-digital) banking revolution. Our collaboration with Kiya.ai testifies to our commitment to enhancing customer experiences, streamlining operations, and driving sustainable growth. Kiya.ai has proven to be a trusted fintech partner for financial institutions globally, and with their innovative solutions, we are poised to embark on a transformative journey towards digital excellence."

By embracing advanced banking technologies provided by Kiya.ai, CBB aims to achieve greater operational efficiency, accelerate revenue generation, and expand its market footprint. The implementation of robust Core Banking & RegTech Solutions will enable CBB to automate processes, improve risk management, and enhance compliance measures, thereby fortifying its position as a trusted financial partner for its valued customers.

Amit Sharma, President of Kiya.ai, said, "We at Kiya.ai are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with CBB. Our partnership highlights our commitment to empowering financial institutions globally with cutting-edge technology, driving digital innovation, and delivering unparalleled value to customers. Currently, Kiya.ai is working with 650+ financial institutions across 56 countries. Together with CBB, we are poised to revolutionize the banking landscape in the Philippines, enhancing operational efficiency and fostering sustainable growth. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration and are excited to witness the positive impact of our advanced banking solutions on CBB's success."

