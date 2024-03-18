

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China industrial production grew more than expected in the January to February period, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed Monday.



Industrial output posted an increase of 7.0 percent in the January to February period, faster than the 6.8 percent rise in December. Output was forecast to grow moderately by 5.0 percent.



At the same time, retail sales increased 5.5 percent in the January to February period from the previous year. This was the slower the 7.4 percent increase in December but well above economists' forecast of 5.2 percent.



Fixed asset investment expanded 4.2 percent in the first two months of the year from the prior year. Economists had forecast an increase of 3.2 percent.



