

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to near 2-week lows of 162.56 against the euro, 190.12 against the pound and 149.33 against the U.S. dollar, from last week's closing quotes of 162.24, 189.84 and 149.02, respectively.



The yen dropped to a 6-day low of 169.02 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 168.59.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 98.00, 90.89 and 110.25 from last week's closing quotes of 97.76, 90.60 and 110.03, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 191.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback, 172.00 against the franc, 99.00 against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



