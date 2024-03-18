Anzeige
18.03.2024
Bybit Card Honored with Prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 for Pioneering Crypto Adoption

DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is honored to share that Bybit Card has been recognized with the esteemed iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 in the User Experience category. This global honor recognizes Bybit Card's innovative design, seamlessly integrating cryptocurrency into daily life.

The iF DESIGN AWARD is globally renowned as one of the most prestigious honors in design. Winners are selected by a jury of over 100 independent experts across diverse design fields, underscoring the tremendous privilege of earning this coveted award. We are humbled to have Bybit Card's pioneering design and innovation distinguished through the iF DESIGN AWARD.

Bybit Card is currently available in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Australia, providing a seamless solution for cryptocurrency use in daily transactions. Since its launch in 2022, it has experienced an overwhelming demand.

The card and mobile app embrace a user-friendly and minimalist interface philosophy that aligns with our objective of enabling users to effortlessly transact and spend their cryptocurrency worldwide. With the recent integration of Google Pay, Bybit Card users in the EEA can now securely and swiftly make online, in-app, and in-store transactions, taking advantage of the extensive acceptance of Google Pay.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to iF International Forum Design for recognizing Bybit Card with this prestigious honor," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO at Bybit. "Our team pursued a vision of blending simplicity, security, and exceptional user experience. This achievement validates those efforts and Bybit Card's impact enabling easy crypto adoption."

Bybit Card Honored with Prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 for Pioneering Crypto Adoption

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with over 20 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2363518/Bybit_Card_Honored_Prestigious_iF_DESIGN_AWARD_2024_Pioneering_Crypto.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-card-honored-with-prestigious-if-design-award-2024-for-pioneering-crypto-adoption-302091111.html

