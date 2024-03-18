

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation data from the euro area is the only major economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases GDP data for January. The Mainland Norway is forecast to grow 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.1 percent decrease in December.



At 4.00 am ET, producer price data is due from the Czech Republic. Producer prices are forecast to rise 0.3 percent on month, following a 2.5 percent rise in January.



At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area final inflation and foreign trade data for February. The flash estimate showed that inflation softened to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent in January. The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 16.8 billion in December.



