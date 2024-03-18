Dairy Cultures Market to Reach $1,473.2 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.8 % CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers' increasing interest in health and wellness has significantly fueled the demand for fermented dairy products in recent years. Fermented dairy products are rich in probiotics, which are live beneficial bacteria that promote gut health. This heightened awareness of the importance of gut health and its impact on overall well-being has driven consumers to incorporate more fermented dairy items into their diets.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dairy Cultures Market by End User (Cheese, Yogurt, Kefir, Others), Fermentation Type (Lactic Acid, Yeast-Lactic Acid, Fungus-Lactic Acid), and Type (Mesophilic, Thermophilic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global dairy culture industry generated $883.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $1,473.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Consumers' increasing interest in health and wellness has significantly fueled the demand for fermented dairy products in recent years. Fermented dairy products are rich in probiotics, live beneficial bacteria that promote gut health. This heightened awareness of the importance of gut health and its impact on overall well-being has driven consumers to incorporate more fermented dairy items into their diets. However, supply chain disruptions represent a significant restraint in the dairy culture market. The dairy culture market is experiencing a significant upswing driven by the prevailing health and nutrition trend. Consumers, now more than ever, are prioritizing their well-being, leading to a surge in demand for health-conscious food choices.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $883.2 million Market Size in 2032 $1,473.2 million CAGR 5.8 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Fermentation type, type, end user, and region Drivers Consumers' increasing interest in health and wellness Growing trend towards natural and minimally processed foods Opportunities Prevailing health and nutrition trend Restraints Supply chain disruptions

The yeast-lactic acid segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the fermentation type, the yeast-lactic acid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global dairy culture market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the fungus-lactic acid segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The cheese segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the cheese segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for about more than two-fifth of the global dairy culture market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the yogurt segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The thermophilic segment to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period

Based on the type, the thermophilic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global plant-based cheese market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the mesophilic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-fifth of the global market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. It is also the fastest growing region and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -

UPFIELD B.V.

KITE HILL

MIYOKO'S CREAMERY

TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.

TREELINE TREENUT CHEESE COMPANY, LLC.

VTOPIAN ARTISAN CHEESES, LLC

SAPUTO INC.

PARMELA CREAMERY

GOOD PLANET FOODS INC.

NUTS FOR CHEESE

ABOVE FOOD INC.

TYNE CHEASE LIMITED

BEL SA

DANONE S.A.

MAPLE LEAF FOODS, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dairy culture market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

