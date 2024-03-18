New clinical research site increases access to clinical trials in Poland and serves local communities and physicians in engaging with clinical research

Care Access, a global clinical research site company helping to accelerate the future of medicine, has opened its newest research site in Warsaw, Poland. The company's expansion in Poland reinforces its commitment to improving access to clinical research globally through its innovative model of bringing clinical trials wherever they are needed.

In recent years, Care Access has been active in clinical research across Europe, and now, by establishing a new facility in Warsaw, Care Access is further expanding its European services aimed to implement its industry-leading research capabilities, such as its Community Screening Program, Sites On Demand, and Mobile Research Site Infrastructure. These capabilities have shown to accelerate research study enrollment by adapting to the unique makeup of each community and providing more convenient ways to participate in clinical trials.

"Poland plays an important role in bringing the future of medicine to reality," said Rupi Bancil, Senior Vice President of Global Study Operations Expansion for Care Access. "The Warsaw site will improve access to advanced health screenings and research opportunities to communities throughout Poland."

Collaboration with local physicians is a key approach to how Care Access improves access to clinical research in more communities. With a centralized staff of research professionals and state-of-the-art equipment, infrastructure, and processes, Care Access takes on a great deal of the administrative and logistical burden so partnering physicians can spend more time focusing on their patients.

Care Access has previously expanded its global network of research sites through the acquisition of IBPClin in Brazil in 2022 and the establishment of its first Canadian research site in Cape Breton in 2023. The addition of the Warsaw location strengthens Care Access' global research site network, enabling the company to conduct trials across multiple therapeutic areas and respond to emerging global health needs.

About Care Access

Care Access is a global clinical research site company helping to accelerate the future of medicine. With a global network of over 200 research sites, Care Access supports research studies conducted by hundreds of top biopharmaceutical companies. In addition to its proven track record of globally top-enrolling sites, Care Access partners with new-to-research communities and establishes high-quality research site infrastructure locally to expand access to clinical trials and increase representation.

For research sponsors, Care Access offers three core services: (1) global network of research sites, (2) community screenings to expand a study's reach, and (3) on-demand staffing, space expansion, and training services to support all research sites on a study.

To learn more about active studies at Care Access, or how Care Access helps sponsors achieve enrollment and representation goals, visit www.careaccess.com.

