BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 18 March 2024 its issued capital comprised 100,361,305 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, including 22,083,529 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 78,277,776 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427

18 March 2024