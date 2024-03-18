Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

www.bodycote.com

18 March 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase: 15 March 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 93,401 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 662.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 649.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: (pence per share) 655.34p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,362,771 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 93,401 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Trading venue 1120 660.00 08:05:52 OD_7tBrwyr-00 XLON 548 660.50 08:09:08 OD_7tBsluA-00 BATE 967 660.50 08:19:14 OD_7tBvJVU-00 XLON 414 658.00 08:19:14 OD_7tBvJY2-00 BATE 651 658.00 08:26:03 OD_7tBx1yn-00 XLON 2 662.00 08:33:02 OD_7tByn3E-00 XLON 675 662.00 08:33:02 OD_7tByn3F-01 XLON 260 662.00 08:37:56 OD_7tC01ZA-00 CHIX 87 662.00 08:37:56 OD_7tC01ZA-02 CHIX 261 662.00 08:38:15 OD_7tC06Mb-00 CHIX 1040 662.00 09:00:45 OD_7tC5lW6-00 XLON 577 662.00 09:00:45 OD_7tC5lW6-02 XLON 526 661.00 09:07:17 OD_7tC7PUK-00 XLON 238 660.00 09:07:17 OD_7tC7PUK-02 AQXE 207 660.00 09:07:17 OD_7tC7PUL-00 AQXE 1079 660.00 09:07:17 OD_7tC7PUL-02 BATE 288 660.00 09:07:17 OD_7tC7PUM-00 BATE 277 660.00 09:07:17 OD_7tC7PUM-02 BATE 916 657.00 09:24:41 OD_7tCBn3B-00 XLON 210 657.00 09:24:41 OD_7tCBn3C-00 XLON 490 657.00 09:24:41 OD_7tCBn3C-02 CHIX 65 656.50 09:27:58 OD_7tCCcWs-00 BATE 451 656.50 09:27:58 OD_7tCCcWt-00 BATE 412 655.50 09:28:42 OD_7tCCnrb-00 XLON 819 655.50 09:51:52 OD_7tCIdW8-00 XLON 217 655.50 09:51:52 OD_7tCIdWW-00 XLON 264 655.50 09:52:02 OD_7tCIg03-00 XLON 45 654.00 09:52:02 OD_7tCIg09-00 BATE 676 654.00 09:52:02 OD_7tCIg09-02 BATE 134 655.50 10:06:34 OD_7tCMKuW-00 XLON 23 655.50 10:06:34 OD_7tCMKuf-00 XLON 815 655.50 10:06:34 OD_7tCMKuf-02 XLON 2851 655.50 10:30:18 OD_7tCSJIW-00 XLON 500 655.50 10:30:18 OD_7tCSJIW-02 CHIX 199 655.50 10:30:18 OD_7tCSJIX-00 CHIX 1120 654.50 10:30:20 OD_7tCSJqW-00 BATE 199 654.50 10:30:20 OD_7tCSJqX-00 BATE 705 653.50 10:39:09 OD_7tCUXON-00 XLON 1 654.50 10:47:12 OD_7tCWZ92-00 TRQX 200 655.50 10:52:30 OD_7tCXtzV-00 XLON 300 655.50 10:52:30 OD_7tCXtzW-01 XLON 808 655.50 10:52:30 OD_7tCXtzY-00 TRQX 1097 655.50 10:52:30 OD_7tCXtzZ-00 CHIX 1429 655.00 10:52:31 OD_7tCXuG2-00 XLON 2250 655.00 10:52:31 OD_7tCXuG3-00 XLON 276 654.50 10:52:31 OD_7tCXuGC-00 XLON 100 655.00 10:52:31 OD_7tCXuGE-00 AQXE 300 655.00 10:52:31 OD_7tCXuGF-01 AQXE 307 660.00 10:54:08 OD_7tCYJMp-00 XLON 174 660.00 10:54:08 OD_7tCYJMp-02 XLON 809 658.00 10:54:28 OD_7tCYOYh-00 XLON 1030 658.00 10:54:30 OD_7tCYPB6-00 XLON 60 658.00 10:54:30 OD_7tCYPB7-00 XLON 2167 658.00 10:54:30 OD_7tCYPB7-02 XLON 127 659.00 10:56:27 OD_7tCYtas-00 XLON 384 659.00 10:56:27 OD_7tCYtat-01 XLON 934 659.00 10:56:27 OD_7tCYtb0-00 XLON 22 658.00 10:56:28 OD_7tCYtlj-00 XLON 121 660.00 11:01:33 OD_7tCaB3I-01 XLON 263 660.00 11:01:33 OD_7tCaB3J-00 XLON 90 661.50 11:16:34 OD_7tCdxWM-00 CHIX 94 661.50 11:16:35 OD_7tCdxmU-00 CHIX 86 661.50 11:16:36 OD_7tCdy2f-00 CHIX 81 661.50 11:16:37 OD_7tCdyIl-00 CHIX 94 661.50 11:16:38 OD_7tCdyZU-00 CHIX 57 661.50 11:16:40 OD_7tCdz5C-00 CHIX 260 660.00 11:25:57 OD_7tCgK11-00 XLON 94 660.00 11:25:57 OD_7tCgK12-00 BATE 1248 660.00 11:25:57 OD_7tCgK12-02 XLON 13 660.00 11:25:57 OD_7tCgK13-00 AQXE 398 660.00 11:25:57 OD_7tCgK14-00 CHIX 98 660.00 11:25:57 OD_7tCgK14-02 BATE 38 660.00 11:25:57 OD_7tCgK15-00 CHIX 3191 660.00 11:25:57 OD_7tCgK16-00 BATE 59 660.00 11:25:57 OD_7tCgK16-02 CHIX 581 660.00 11:25:57 OD_7tCgK16-04 AQXE 2136 660.00 11:25:57 OD_7tCgK17-01 BATE 134 658.50 11:34:00 OD_7tCiLdd-00 XLON 283 658.50 11:34:00 OD_7tCiLde-00 XLON 101 657.00 11:44:02 OD_7tCksG8-00 AQXE 416 657.00 11:44:02 OD_7tCksG8-02 XLON 368 657.00 11:44:02 OD_7tCksG9-00 AQXE 508 657.50 11:44:02 OD_7tCksG9-02 BATE 38 655.50 11:44:02 OD_7tCksGA-00 TRQX 93 657.50 11:44:02 OD_7tCksGA-02 BATE 33 655.50 11:44:02 OD_7tCksGA-04 TRQX 100 657.50 11:44:02 OD_7tCksGB-00 BATE 73 655.50 11:44:02 OD_7tCksGB-02 TRQX 347 657.50 11:44:02 OD_7tCksGC-00 BATE 271 655.50 11:44:28 OD_7tCkz2L-00 TRQX 228 655.50 11:56:31 OD_7tCo1Bb-00 CHIX 405 655.50 11:56:31 OD_7tCo1Bc-00 XLON 183 655.50 11:56:31 OD_7tCo1Bc-02 CHIX 410 653.50 11:58:25 OD_7tCoUkr-00 XLON 415 652.00 12:08:24 OD_7tCr0cL-00 XLON 349 653.00 12:27:12 OD_7tCvjyA-00 XLON 586 653.00 12:27:12 OD_7tCvjyB-01 XLON 416 653.00 12:40:42 OD_7tCz8kM-00 XLON 568 653.50 12:51:00 OD_7tD1jTO-00 XLON 211 653.50 12:51:00 OD_7tD1jTO-02 CHIX 294 653.50 12:51:00 OD_7tD1jTP-00 XLON 276 653.50 12:51:00 OD_7tD1jTP-02 CHIX 492 652.50 13:25:20 OD_7tDANQh-00 AQXE 13 652.50 13:25:20 OD_7tDANQi-01 AQXE 456 655.50 13:29:15 OD_7tDBMXd-00 TRQX 738 653.00 13:33:02 OD_7tDCJbI-01 XLON 1262 653.00 13:33:02 OD_7tDCJbI-03 XLON 2000 651.75 13:33:40 OD_7tDCTYe-02 XLON 407 651.00 13:37:41 OD_7tDDU4G-00 XLON 453 650.50 13:37:41 OD_7tDDU4G-02 CHIX 607 651.00 13:37:41 OD_7tDDU4H-00 BATE 80 651.00 13:37:41 OD_7tDDU4I-00 BATE 427 651.00 13:37:41 OD_7tDDU4I-02 BATE 1084 651.00 13:37:41 OD_7tDDU4J-01 BATE 501 649.50 13:51:39 OD_7tDH09u-00 XLON 118 649.50 13:58:37 OD_7tDIkpP-00 XLON 100 649.50 13:58:37 OD_7tDIkpP-02 XLON 200 649.50 14:01:42 OD_7tDJXAA-00 XLON 483 649.00 14:01:42 OD_7tDJXAA-02 BATE 127 649.50 14:01:42 OD_7tDJXAA-04 XLON 100 649.00 14:01:42 OD_7tDJXAB-00 BATE 100 649.00 14:01:42 OD_7tDJXAB-02 BATE 100 649.00 14:01:42 OD_7tDJXAB-04 BATE 47 649.00 14:01:42 OD_7tDJXAB-06 BATE 868 649.00 14:17:56 OD_7tDNcKd-00 XLON 502 649.00 14:17:56 OD_7tDNcKs-00 XLON 245 649.00 14:17:56 OD_7tDNcKs-02 CHIX 216 649.00 14:17:56 OD_7tDNcKt-01 CHIX 1786 649.00 14:40:41 OD_7tDTLTE-00 XLON 211 649.00 14:40:41 OD_7tDTLTF-00 XLON 157 649.50 14:44:00 OD_7tDUBAp-00 XLON 1586 649.50 14:44:00 OD_7tDUBAv-00 XLON 334 649.00 14:51:39 OD_7tDW6b5-00 XLON 78 649.00 14:51:39 OD_7tDW6b5-02 XLON 827 651.00 14:58:27 OD_7tDXokH-00 XLON 127 655.00 15:08:40 OD_7tDaOJH-00 CHIX 413 658.00 15:08:41 OD_7tDaOZU-00 XLON 143 658.00 15:08:41 OD_7tDaOZU-02 XLON 735 656.00 15:08:56 OD_7tDaSTO-00 XLON 877 656.00 15:08:56 OD_7tDaSTP-00 CHIX 413 657.50 15:20:59 OD_7tDdUYm-00 XLON 167 657.50 15:20:59 OD_7tDdUYn-00 XLON 143 657.50 15:20:59 OD_7tDdUYn-02 XLON 98 655.50 15:24:15 OD_7tDeJVp-00 BATE 435 655.00 15:24:15 OD_7tDeJVq-00 XLON 2000 655.50 15:24:15 OD_7tDeJVq-02 BATE 349 655.50 15:24:15 OD_7tDeJXz-01 CHIX 1000 655.50 15:24:15 OD_7tDeJXz-03 BATE 586 655.00 15:24:15 OD_7tDeJY0-00 XLON 325 655.50 15:24:15 OD_7tDeJY0-02 BATE 141 655.50 15:24:15 OD_7tDeJY0-04 CHIX 1776 655.50 15:24:15 OD_7tDeJY1-01 BATE 218 655.00 15:24:15 OD_7tDeJY1-03 AQXE 294 655.00 15:24:15 OD_7tDeJbM-00 AQXE 286 655.00 15:24:19 OD_7tDeKh7-00 AQXE 93 654.50 15:31:54 OD_7tDgEr9-00 XLON 100 654.50 15:31:54 OD_7tDgEr9-02 XLON 293 654.50 15:31:54 OD_7tDgErA-00 XLON 378 654.50 15:31:54 OD_7tDgErA-02 XLON 139 654.00 15:34:33 OD_7tDguEM-00 XLON 3 655.00 15:41:14 OD_7tDiadn-00 BATE 112 655.00 15:41:14 OD_7tDiado-01 BATE 90 655.00 15:48:42 OD_7tDkTBv-00 XLON 226 655.00 15:48:42 OD_7tDkTBw-01 XLON 209 655.00 15:48:42 OD_7tDkTBw-03 XLON 277 655.00 15:48:42 OD_7tDkTBx-00 XLON 5 655.00 15:49:15 OD_7tDkblh-00 BATE 351 655.50 15:56:43 OD_7tDmUJh-00 XLON 215 655.50 15:56:43 OD_7tDmUJi-00 XLON 196 655.50 15:56:43 OD_7tDmUJi-02 XLON 421 655.50 15:56:43 OD_7tDmUJj-00 XLON 216 655.50 15:56:43 OD_7tDmUJk-00 XLON 58 655.50 16:00:46 OD_7tDnVWz-00 XLON 298 655.50 16:00:46 OD_7tDnVWz-02 XLON 220 655.50 16:00:46 OD_7tDnVX0-00 XLON 778 653.50 16:03:39 OD_7tDoEXK-00 XLON 664 653.50 16:03:39 OD_7tDoEXL-00 BATE 936 653.00 16:13:21 OD_7tDqftb-02 AQXE 295 653.00 16:13:46 OD_7tDqmOP-01 TRQX 200 653.00 16:13:46 OD_7tDqmOP-03 TRQX 767 653.00 16:13:46 OD_7tDqmOQ-01 TRQX 200 653.00 16:14:21 OD_7tDqvdk-02 CHIX 246 653.00 16:14:21 OD_7tDqvdl-01 CHIX 1120 653.00 16:14:21 OD_7tDqvdm-00 CHIX 798 652.50 16:19:32 OD_7tDsEPq-00 XLON 900 652.50 16:19:32 OD_7tDsEPq-02 XLON 126 652.50 16:19:32 OD_7tDsEPr-00 XLON 796 652.50 16:19:32 OD_7tDsEPr-02 XLON 1000 653.00 16:24:48 OD_7tDtYjM-02 BATE 192 653.00 16:24:48 OD_7tDtYjN-00 BATE 415 653.00 16:24:48 OD_7tDtYjN-02 BATE 393 653.00 16:24:48 OD_7tDtYjO-00 BATE 607 653.00 16:24:48 OD_7tDtYjO-02 BATE 1 653.00 16:24:48 OD_7tDtYjP-00 BATE 393 653.00 16:24:48 OD_7tDtYjP-02 BATE 431 653.00 16:25:07 OD_7tDtdWn-00 BATE 57 653.00 16:25:07 OD_7tDtdWo-00 BATE 118 653.00 16:25:07 OD_7tDtdWo-02 BATE 20 653.00 16:26:00 OD_7tDtrKM-00 BATE 258 653.00 16:26:40 OD_7tDu1gw-00 XLON 35 653.00 16:27:16 OD_7tDuB5z-00 XLON 1313 653.00 16:27:16 OD_7tDuB60-01 XLON