Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18
18 March 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
15 March 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
93,401
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
662.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
649.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
655.34p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,362,771 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 93,401 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
1120
660.00
08:05:52
OD_7tBrwyr-00
XLON
548
660.50
08:09:08
OD_7tBsluA-00
BATE
967
660.50
08:19:14
OD_7tBvJVU-00
XLON
414
658.00
08:19:14
OD_7tBvJY2-00
BATE
651
658.00
08:26:03
OD_7tBx1yn-00
XLON
2
662.00
08:33:02
OD_7tByn3E-00
XLON
675
662.00
08:33:02
OD_7tByn3F-01
XLON
260
662.00
08:37:56
OD_7tC01ZA-00
CHIX
87
662.00
08:37:56
OD_7tC01ZA-02
CHIX
261
662.00
08:38:15
OD_7tC06Mb-00
CHIX
1040
662.00
09:00:45
OD_7tC5lW6-00
XLON
577
662.00
09:00:45
OD_7tC5lW6-02
XLON
526
661.00
09:07:17
OD_7tC7PUK-00
XLON
238
660.00
09:07:17
OD_7tC7PUK-02
AQXE
207
660.00
09:07:17
OD_7tC7PUL-00
AQXE
1079
660.00
09:07:17
OD_7tC7PUL-02
BATE
288
660.00
09:07:17
OD_7tC7PUM-00
BATE
277
660.00
09:07:17
OD_7tC7PUM-02
BATE
916
657.00
09:24:41
OD_7tCBn3B-00
XLON
210
657.00
09:24:41
OD_7tCBn3C-00
XLON
490
657.00
09:24:41
OD_7tCBn3C-02
CHIX
65
656.50
09:27:58
OD_7tCCcWs-00
BATE
451
656.50
09:27:58
OD_7tCCcWt-00
BATE
412
655.50
09:28:42
OD_7tCCnrb-00
XLON
819
655.50
09:51:52
OD_7tCIdW8-00
XLON
217
655.50
09:51:52
OD_7tCIdWW-00
XLON
264
655.50
09:52:02
OD_7tCIg03-00
XLON
45
654.00
09:52:02
OD_7tCIg09-00
BATE
676
654.00
09:52:02
OD_7tCIg09-02
BATE
134
655.50
10:06:34
OD_7tCMKuW-00
XLON
23
655.50
10:06:34
OD_7tCMKuf-00
XLON
815
655.50
10:06:34
OD_7tCMKuf-02
XLON
2851
655.50
10:30:18
OD_7tCSJIW-00
XLON
500
655.50
10:30:18
OD_7tCSJIW-02
CHIX
199
655.50
10:30:18
OD_7tCSJIX-00
CHIX
1120
654.50
10:30:20
OD_7tCSJqW-00
BATE
199
654.50
10:30:20
OD_7tCSJqX-00
BATE
705
653.50
10:39:09
OD_7tCUXON-00
XLON
1
654.50
10:47:12
OD_7tCWZ92-00
TRQX
200
655.50
10:52:30
OD_7tCXtzV-00
XLON
300
655.50
10:52:30
OD_7tCXtzW-01
XLON
808
655.50
10:52:30
OD_7tCXtzY-00
TRQX
1097
655.50
10:52:30
OD_7tCXtzZ-00
CHIX
1429
655.00
10:52:31
OD_7tCXuG2-00
XLON
2250
655.00
10:52:31
OD_7tCXuG3-00
XLON
276
654.50
10:52:31
OD_7tCXuGC-00
XLON
100
655.00
10:52:31
OD_7tCXuGE-00
AQXE
300
655.00
10:52:31
OD_7tCXuGF-01
AQXE
307
660.00
10:54:08
OD_7tCYJMp-00
XLON
174
660.00
10:54:08
OD_7tCYJMp-02
XLON
809
658.00
10:54:28
OD_7tCYOYh-00
XLON
1030
658.00
10:54:30
OD_7tCYPB6-00
XLON
60
658.00
10:54:30
OD_7tCYPB7-00
XLON
2167
658.00
10:54:30
OD_7tCYPB7-02
XLON
127
659.00
10:56:27
OD_7tCYtas-00
XLON
384
659.00
10:56:27
OD_7tCYtat-01
XLON
934
659.00
10:56:27
OD_7tCYtb0-00
XLON
22
658.00
10:56:28
OD_7tCYtlj-00
XLON
121
660.00
11:01:33
OD_7tCaB3I-01
XLON
263
660.00
11:01:33
OD_7tCaB3J-00
XLON
90
661.50
11:16:34
OD_7tCdxWM-00
CHIX
94
661.50
11:16:35
OD_7tCdxmU-00
CHIX
86
661.50
11:16:36
OD_7tCdy2f-00
CHIX
81
661.50
11:16:37
OD_7tCdyIl-00
CHIX
94
661.50
11:16:38
OD_7tCdyZU-00
CHIX
57
661.50
11:16:40
OD_7tCdz5C-00
CHIX
260
660.00
11:25:57
OD_7tCgK11-00
XLON
94
660.00
11:25:57
OD_7tCgK12-00
BATE
1248
660.00
11:25:57
OD_7tCgK12-02
XLON
13
660.00
11:25:57
OD_7tCgK13-00
AQXE
398
660.00
11:25:57
OD_7tCgK14-00
CHIX
98
660.00
11:25:57
OD_7tCgK14-02
BATE
38
660.00
11:25:57
OD_7tCgK15-00
CHIX
3191
660.00
11:25:57
OD_7tCgK16-00
BATE
59
660.00
11:25:57
OD_7tCgK16-02
CHIX
581
660.00
11:25:57
OD_7tCgK16-04
AQXE
2136
660.00
11:25:57
OD_7tCgK17-01
BATE
134
658.50
11:34:00
OD_7tCiLdd-00
XLON
283
658.50
11:34:00
OD_7tCiLde-00
XLON
101
657.00
11:44:02
OD_7tCksG8-00
AQXE
416
657.00
11:44:02
OD_7tCksG8-02
XLON
368
657.00
11:44:02
OD_7tCksG9-00
AQXE
508
657.50
11:44:02
OD_7tCksG9-02
BATE
38
655.50
11:44:02
OD_7tCksGA-00
TRQX
93
657.50
11:44:02
OD_7tCksGA-02
BATE
33
655.50
11:44:02
OD_7tCksGA-04
TRQX
100
657.50
11:44:02
OD_7tCksGB-00
BATE
73
655.50
11:44:02
OD_7tCksGB-02
TRQX
347
657.50
11:44:02
OD_7tCksGC-00
BATE
271
655.50
11:44:28
OD_7tCkz2L-00
TRQX
228
655.50
11:56:31
OD_7tCo1Bb-00
CHIX
405
655.50
11:56:31
OD_7tCo1Bc-00
XLON
183
655.50
11:56:31
OD_7tCo1Bc-02
CHIX
410
653.50
11:58:25
OD_7tCoUkr-00
XLON
415
652.00
12:08:24
OD_7tCr0cL-00
XLON
349
653.00
12:27:12
OD_7tCvjyA-00
XLON
586
653.00
12:27:12
OD_7tCvjyB-01
XLON
416
653.00
12:40:42
OD_7tCz8kM-00
XLON
568
653.50
12:51:00
OD_7tD1jTO-00
XLON
211
653.50
12:51:00
OD_7tD1jTO-02
CHIX
294
653.50
12:51:00
OD_7tD1jTP-00
XLON
276
653.50
12:51:00
OD_7tD1jTP-02
CHIX
492
652.50
13:25:20
OD_7tDANQh-00
AQXE
13
652.50
13:25:20
OD_7tDANQi-01
AQXE
456
655.50
13:29:15
OD_7tDBMXd-00
TRQX
738
653.00
13:33:02
OD_7tDCJbI-01
XLON
1262
653.00
13:33:02
OD_7tDCJbI-03
XLON
2000
651.75
13:33:40
OD_7tDCTYe-02
XLON
407
651.00
13:37:41
OD_7tDDU4G-00
XLON
453
650.50
13:37:41
OD_7tDDU4G-02
CHIX
607
651.00
13:37:41
OD_7tDDU4H-00
BATE
80
651.00
13:37:41
OD_7tDDU4I-00
BATE
427
651.00
13:37:41
OD_7tDDU4I-02
BATE
1084
651.00
13:37:41
OD_7tDDU4J-01
BATE
501
649.50
13:51:39
OD_7tDH09u-00
XLON
118
649.50
13:58:37
OD_7tDIkpP-00
XLON
100
649.50
13:58:37
OD_7tDIkpP-02
XLON
200
649.50
14:01:42
OD_7tDJXAA-00
XLON
483
649.00
14:01:42
OD_7tDJXAA-02
BATE
127
649.50
14:01:42
OD_7tDJXAA-04
XLON
100
649.00
14:01:42
OD_7tDJXAB-00
BATE
100
649.00
14:01:42
OD_7tDJXAB-02
BATE
100
649.00
14:01:42
OD_7tDJXAB-04
BATE
47
649.00
14:01:42
OD_7tDJXAB-06
BATE
868
649.00
14:17:56
OD_7tDNcKd-00
XLON
502
649.00
14:17:56
OD_7tDNcKs-00
XLON
245
649.00
14:17:56
OD_7tDNcKs-02
CHIX
216
649.00
14:17:56
OD_7tDNcKt-01
CHIX
1786
649.00
14:40:41
OD_7tDTLTE-00
XLON
211
649.00
14:40:41
OD_7tDTLTF-00
XLON
157
649.50
14:44:00
OD_7tDUBAp-00
XLON
1586
649.50
14:44:00
OD_7tDUBAv-00
XLON
334
649.00
14:51:39
OD_7tDW6b5-00
XLON
78
649.00
14:51:39
OD_7tDW6b5-02
XLON
827
651.00
14:58:27
OD_7tDXokH-00
XLON
127
655.00
15:08:40
OD_7tDaOJH-00
CHIX
413
658.00
15:08:41
OD_7tDaOZU-00
XLON
143
658.00
15:08:41
OD_7tDaOZU-02
XLON
735
656.00
15:08:56
OD_7tDaSTO-00
XLON
877
656.00
15:08:56
OD_7tDaSTP-00
CHIX
413
657.50
15:20:59
OD_7tDdUYm-00
XLON
167
657.50
15:20:59
OD_7tDdUYn-00
XLON
143
657.50
15:20:59
OD_7tDdUYn-02
XLON
98
655.50
15:24:15
OD_7tDeJVp-00
BATE
435
655.00
15:24:15
OD_7tDeJVq-00
XLON
2000
655.50
15:24:15
OD_7tDeJVq-02
BATE
349
655.50
15:24:15
OD_7tDeJXz-01
CHIX
1000
655.50
15:24:15
OD_7tDeJXz-03
BATE
586
655.00
15:24:15
OD_7tDeJY0-00
XLON
325
655.50
15:24:15
OD_7tDeJY0-02
BATE
141
655.50
15:24:15
OD_7tDeJY0-04
CHIX
1776
655.50
15:24:15
OD_7tDeJY1-01
BATE
218
655.00
15:24:15
OD_7tDeJY1-03
AQXE
294
655.00
15:24:15
OD_7tDeJbM-00
AQXE
286
655.00
15:24:19
OD_7tDeKh7-00
AQXE
93
654.50
15:31:54
OD_7tDgEr9-00
XLON
100
654.50
15:31:54
OD_7tDgEr9-02
XLON
293
654.50
15:31:54
OD_7tDgErA-00
XLON
378
654.50
15:31:54
OD_7tDgErA-02
XLON
139
654.00
15:34:33
OD_7tDguEM-00
XLON
3
655.00
15:41:14
OD_7tDiadn-00
BATE
112
655.00
15:41:14
OD_7tDiado-01
BATE
90
655.00
15:48:42
OD_7tDkTBv-00
XLON
226
655.00
15:48:42
OD_7tDkTBw-01
XLON
209
655.00
15:48:42
OD_7tDkTBw-03
XLON
277
655.00
15:48:42
OD_7tDkTBx-00
XLON
5
655.00
15:49:15
OD_7tDkblh-00
BATE
351
655.50
15:56:43
OD_7tDmUJh-00
XLON
215
655.50
15:56:43
OD_7tDmUJi-00
XLON
196
655.50
15:56:43
OD_7tDmUJi-02
XLON
421
655.50
15:56:43
OD_7tDmUJj-00
XLON
216
655.50
15:56:43
OD_7tDmUJk-00
XLON
58
655.50
16:00:46
OD_7tDnVWz-00
XLON
298
655.50
16:00:46
OD_7tDnVWz-02
XLON
220
655.50
16:00:46
OD_7tDnVX0-00
XLON
778
653.50
16:03:39
OD_7tDoEXK-00
XLON
664
653.50
16:03:39
OD_7tDoEXL-00
BATE
936
653.00
16:13:21
OD_7tDqftb-02
AQXE
295
653.00
16:13:46
OD_7tDqmOP-01
TRQX
200
653.00
16:13:46
OD_7tDqmOP-03
TRQX
767
653.00
16:13:46
OD_7tDqmOQ-01
TRQX
200
653.00
16:14:21
OD_7tDqvdk-02
CHIX
246
653.00
16:14:21
OD_7tDqvdl-01
CHIX
1120
653.00
16:14:21
OD_7tDqvdm-00
CHIX
798
652.50
16:19:32
OD_7tDsEPq-00
XLON
900
652.50
16:19:32
OD_7tDsEPq-02
XLON
126
652.50
16:19:32
OD_7tDsEPr-00
XLON
796
652.50
16:19:32
OD_7tDsEPr-02
XLON
1000
653.00
16:24:48
OD_7tDtYjM-02
BATE
192
653.00
16:24:48
OD_7tDtYjN-00
BATE
415
653.00
16:24:48
OD_7tDtYjN-02
BATE
393
653.00
16:24:48
OD_7tDtYjO-00
BATE
607
653.00
16:24:48
OD_7tDtYjO-02
BATE
1
653.00
16:24:48
OD_7tDtYjP-00
BATE
393
653.00
16:24:48
OD_7tDtYjP-02
BATE
431
653.00
16:25:07
OD_7tDtdWn-00
BATE
57
653.00
16:25:07
OD_7tDtdWo-00
BATE
118
653.00
16:25:07
OD_7tDtdWo-02
BATE
20
653.00
16:26:00
OD_7tDtrKM-00
BATE
258
653.00
16:26:40
OD_7tDu1gw-00
XLON
35
653.00
16:27:16
OD_7tDuB5z-00
XLON
1313
653.00
16:27:16
OD_7tDuB60-01
XLON
