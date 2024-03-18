Anzeige
Montag, 18.03.2024
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
18-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other 
(please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name: 
MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential 
Properties Sub- Fund 1, a sub-fund of Irish Residential Properties Fund, 
an umbrella unit trust authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a  City and country of registered office (if 
qualifying alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act, applicable): 
1990 and any regulations made thereunder 
                                     Dublin, Ireland 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
CAPREIT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
March 15, 2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
March 16, 2024 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
14% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                         % of voting 
                                 % of voting   rights through      Total number 
                                 rights attached financial   Total of of voting 
                                 to shares (total instruments  both in % rights of 
                                 of 9.A)             (9.A +  issuervii 
                                         (total of   9.B) 
                                         9.B.1 + 9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on which             13.8%      N/A      13.8%   73,325,231 
 
threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 14.4% N/A 14.4% 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix     % of voting rights 
Class/type of shares 
 
ISIN code (if possible) 
            Direct        Indirect  Direct           Indirect 
Ordinary        73,325,231            13.8% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A       73,325,231            13.8% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
                             Number of voting rights that may be 
                             acquired if the instrument is 
Type of financial     Expiration  Exercise/ 
instrument        datex     Conversion Period exercised/converted. 
                    xi                             % of voting rights 
 
 
 
                    SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
                    Exercise/  Physical or 
Type of financial    Expiration date                 Number of voting rights 
instrument       x        Conversion cash settlementxii                 % of voting 
                    Period xi                           rights 
 
 
 
 
          SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
                                       % of voting rights 
                             % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if 
                             if it equals or is instruments if it equals it equals or is 
                             higher than the  or is higher than the   higher than the 
Namexv                          notifiable     notifiable threshold   notifiable 
                             threshold                  threshold 
MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of 
Irish Residential Properties Sub-Fund 1, a sub-fund of 
Irish Residential Properties Fund, an umbrella unit trust 13.8%       N/A            13.8% 
authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a qualifying 
alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts 
Act, 1990 and any regulations made thereunder 
 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

Done at Dublin, Ireland on March 16, 2024.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  310114 
EQS News ID:  1860403 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860403&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

