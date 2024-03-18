

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German reinsurer Hannover Ruck SE (HVRRY) Monday reported net income before taxes of 1.854 billion euros for the full year, higher than 1.424 billion euros in the previous year.



Group net income increased to 1.825 billion euros or 15.13 euros per share from 781 million euros or 6.47 euros per share last year, mainly due to low tax expense of 26 million euros this year compared with the last year's figure of 526 million euros connected with the implementation of global minimum taxation.



Reinsurance revenue increased to 24.456 billion euros from 24.017 billion euros in the previous year.



The company's Board said it will propose a dividend of 7.20 euros per share, up from 6 euros pare last year. The dividend includes an ordinary dividend of 6 euros per share and a special dividend of 1.20 euros per share.



For fiscal 2024, Hannover expects reinsurance revenue to grow by more than 5% based on constant exchange rates. Group net income for the full year is expected to be at least 2.1 billion euros, about 15 percent up from the previous year.



