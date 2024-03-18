iconectiv's David Wilson to examine how service providers can prepare for a new era of broadband switching at UKWISPA Members Meeting
What:
With the United Kingdom's "One Touch Switch" deadline set for 12 September 2024, broadband service providers must undertake a series of measures to ensure compliance with the new requirements. While facilitating seamless switching for UK residents ultimately presents a unique opportunity for providers to attract new customers through their innovative services, there are challenges in getting to that point.
During the session, "Change is Coming: How to Prepare Your Organization for the UK's New Era of Broadband Switching," David Wilson, Vice President of Global Sales for iconectiv UK Limited, will examine how service providers can ready their organization for UK broadband switching. The session will also:
Why:
In a move to ensure residents in the UK can easily switch broadband providers, telecommunications regulator Ofcom introduced new rules, which are slated to go into effect in 2024. The industry established TOTSCo as a vehicle to take responsibility for the development and operation of the messaging platform the TOTSCo Hub which will carry customer details and other required data and messages between gaining and losing providers.
Who:
As a registered Managed Access Provider with TOTSCo, iconectiv UK Limited provides UK Communications Providers with the flexibility they need to help them meet the requirements for today's residential broadband market. By offering two MAP options Full Management and Technical Communications Providers can choose the best option to suit their business needs. iconectiv UK Limited has extensive expertise and history of developing, deploying, implementing and managing communications service-switching gateways on five continents supporting nearly 5,000 customers.
When:
14:30
Wednesday 20 March 2024
Where:
Hyatt Regency Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
