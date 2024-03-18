REMINDER: AS "Storent Holding" bonds public offering

Today is the last day of the subscription process From March 4, 2024, 10:00 EET AS "Storent Holding" (before reorganization: SIA "Storent Holdings") bonds public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is March 18, 2024, 15:30 EET. Up to 70 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The price of one Security including the accrued interest is 100 % of the nominal amount of the security. Note, minimum investment amount is EUR 100. The interest rate of the bonds is 10 per cent per annum. The bonds are registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000850345. Prior to allocation, the issuer may increase or decrease the aggregate principal amount of a Tranche. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book (LV0000850345): STOBOND10_01 The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: March 4, 2024 from 10:00 until 16:00; March 5 - March 17, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00; March 18, 2024 from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: March 21, 2024. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Please see attached the Rules of AS "Storent Holding" bond subscription process through Exchange trading system. All information about the bond issue and subscription process is provided in the Prospectus supplement and Final Terms which can be found: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b21dfdb1d08e3dc468e48112acc4d0715&lang=e n&src=listed Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 630 476 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e., Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1204379