Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist (GOVD LN) Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.8153 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 378785 CODE: GOVD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVD LN Sequence No.: 310319 EQS News ID: 1860899 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 18, 2024 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)