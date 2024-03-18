

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices declined for the second straight month in February, though at a slower-than-expected pace, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.8 percent decrease in the previous month. The expected drop was 1.2 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for intermediate goods decreased 5.5 percent from last year, and those for non-durable consumer goods were 1.3 percent lower. Meanwhile, energy prices rose 0.7 percent.



Excluding energy, industrial producer prices declined at a stable rate of 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.5 percent in February, versus an expected rise of 0.3 percent.



