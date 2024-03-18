

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were flat to slightly higher on Monday after top metal consumer China's industrial output and retail sales figures for the first two months of the year beat forecasts.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,734 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Friday.



Miners traded mostly lower, with Antofagasta falling nearly 2 percent.



Building materials group Marshalls plunged 6.5 percent after annual pretax profit and revenue fell amid challenging end-market conditions.



Electronics retailer Currys rallied 3.5 percent after raising its profit guidance.



British American Tobacco rose 1.3 percent. The company started a £1.6 billion ($2 billion) buyback program after selling part of its stake in India's ITC.



British Land Company jumped 2.2 percent after it announced the formation of a new 50:50 joint venture with Royal London Asset Management Property to boost the delivery of 1 Triton Square into a best in class science and innovation building at Regent's Place.



