

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices climbed on Monday to build on last week's gains amid signs of tightening supplies.



Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.9 percent to $86.08 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up nearly 1 percent at $81.35.



Analysts say that the recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries added a risk premium of $2-$3 per barrel to crude prices.



According to Russia's statement on March 17, the final day of its presidential election, more attacks occurred over the weekend targeting Moscow and disrupting electricity supplies near the border.



Improved industrial output and retail sales data from China and the IEA forecast of a supply deficit through 2024, changing its earlier prediction of a surplus, also helped lift oil prices higher.



The dollar was flat to slightly lower in European trade ahead of the BOJ, RBA, Fed, SNB, and BOE meetings due this week.



The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce no changes on Wednesday, but the policy statement and dot plots may offer some clarity on future interest rate moves.



