

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged lower on Monday as caution set in ahead of the BOJ, RBA, Fed, SNB, and BOE meetings due this week.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $2,154.41 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $2,157.70.



The Bank of Japan is expected to put an end to its extremely dovish monetary policy at the end of a two-day policy meeting concluding on Tuesday.



The central bank may end its negative interest rates and yield curve control policies after this year's spring wage negotiations involving major Japanese firms delivered robust pay increases.



Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of a two-day meeting on Tuesday.



The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce no changes on Wednesday, but the policy statement and dot plots may offer some clarity on future interest rate moves.



Recent hotter-than-expected inflation readings have reduced optimism that the Fed's first-rate cut may come in June.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed leaving rates unchanged at its June meeting has climbed to 43.3 percent from 25 percent.



The Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England are also scheduled to make their monetary policy announcements this week.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with Eurozone CPI data for February and U.S. housing market data for March likely to garner investor attention.



