Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 29 February 2024
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 29 February 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,169,623.
Portfolio Holdings as at 29 February 2024
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*
Financials
Luxembourg
14.8
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
7.8
3
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
3.4
4
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.8
5
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
Financials
Japan
2.8
6
Samsung Electronics
Information Technology
South Korea
2.5
7
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.5
8
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.3
9
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.2
10
Alibaba
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
2.1
11
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.1
12
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2.0
13
Panasonic
Consumer Discretionary
Japan
1.9
14
Lloyds Banking
Financials
United Kingdom
1.9
15
Tesco
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
1.9
16
Imperial Brands
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
1.8
17
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.7
18
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.7
19
Raytheon Technologies
Industrials
United States
1.5
20
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.4
21
Nabtesco
Industrials
Japan
1.3
Total equity investments
62.4
Cash and other net assets
37.6
Net assets
100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 29 February 2024
% of Net Assets
Europe: Long-Short Fund
14.8
Europe ex UK
11.9
United Kingdom
12.7
Americas: Private Equity Fund
7.8
Americas: Direct Equities
4.6
Japan
6.0
Asia Pacific ex Japan
4.6
Cash and other net assets
37.6
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 29 February 2024
% of Net Assets
Financials: Long-Short Fund
14.8
Financials: Private Equity Fund
7.8
Financials: Direct Equities
4.7
Total Financials
27.3
Industrials
10.8
Consumer Staples
6.5
Energy
5.9
Consumer Discretionary
4.0
Communication Services
3.7
Information Technology
2.5
Health Care
1.7
Cash and other net assets
37.6
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's prinacipal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where
this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
18 March 2024