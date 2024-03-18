Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 29 February 2024

March 18

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 29 February 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,169,623.

Portfolio Holdings as at 29 February 2024

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF* Financials Luxembourg 14.8 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.8 3 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.4 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.8 5 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Financials Japan 2.8 6 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.5 7 ENI Energy Italy 2.5 8 Orange Communication Services France 2.3 9 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.2 10 Alibaba Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.1 11 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2.1 12 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.0 13 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.9 14 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 1.9 15 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.9 16 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.8 17 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.7 18 Sanofi Health Care France 1.7 19 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 1.5 20 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.4 21 Nabtesco Industrials Japan 1.3 Total equity investments 62.4 Cash and other net assets 37.6 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 29 February 2024

% of Net Assets Europe: Long-Short Fund 14.8 Europe ex UK 11.9 United Kingdom 12.7 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.8 Americas: Direct Equities 4.6 Japan 6.0 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.6 Cash and other net assets 37.6 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 29 February 2024

% of Net Assets Financials: Long-Short Fund 14.8 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.8 Financials: Direct Equities 4.7 Total Financials 27.3 Industrials 10.8 Consumer Staples 6.5 Energy 5.9 Consumer Discretionary 4.0 Communication Services 3.7 Information Technology 2.5 Health Care 1.7 Cash and other net assets 37.6 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's prinacipal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where

this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.



18 March 2024