PR Newswire
18.03.2024 | 11:48
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 29 February 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 29 February 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,169,623.

Portfolio Holdings as at 29 February 2024

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*

Financials

Luxembourg

14.8

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

7.8

3

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

3.4

4

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.8

5

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings

Financials

Japan

2.8

6

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

2.5

7

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.5

8

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.3

9

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.2

10

Alibaba

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

2.1

11

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.1

12

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.0

13

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

1.9

14

Lloyds Banking

Financials

United Kingdom

1.9

15

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.9

16

Imperial Brands

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.8

17

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.7

18

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.7

19

Raytheon Technologies

Industrials

United States

1.5

20

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.4

21

Nabtesco

Industrials

Japan

1.3

Total equity investments

62.4

Cash and other net assets

37.6

Net assets

100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 29 February 2024

% of Net Assets

Europe: Long-Short Fund

14.8

Europe ex UK

11.9

United Kingdom

12.7

Americas: Private Equity Fund

7.8

Americas: Direct Equities

4.6

Japan

6.0

Asia Pacific ex Japan

4.6

Cash and other net assets

37.6

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 29 February 2024

% of Net Assets

Financials: Long-Short Fund

14.8

Financials: Private Equity Fund

7.8

Financials: Direct Equities

4.7

Total Financials

27.3

Industrials

10.8

Consumer Staples

6.5

Energy

5.9

Consumer Discretionary

4.0

Communication Services

3.7

Information Technology

2.5

Health Care

1.7

Cash and other net assets

37.6

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's prinacipal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where

this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

18 March 2024


