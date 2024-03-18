PelicanCorp Highlights One Call Solutions at Global Excavation Safety Conference

PelicanCorp Puts a Spotlight on High Precision Data Collection in New Orleans, Louisiana

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / PelicanCorp, the global leader in the damage prevention industry, is scheduled for multiple speaking times at this year's Global Excavation Safety Conference (ESC). For the first time in its 20-year history, Global ESC is being held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on March 19-21.

Global ESC is dedicated to providing the highest-quality education in underground asset damage prevention and excavation safety. Each year, the industry's top experts gather to share their knowledge and experience with attendees, providing them with the tools, best practices, and new technologies they need to stay safe and excel in their careers.

"Throughout the year, PelicanCorp works to share our knowledge about the latest techniques and technologies in use around the world to prevent damage to underground infrastructure, optimize workflows, and boost safety for workers and their communities," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "The Global ESC consistently presents a unique opportunity to meet with the widest array of industry professionals."

Duane Rodgers, CEO of PelicanCorp, will be participating in the Opening Plenary: ESA Town Hall LIVE event, Tuesday, March 19, in Rooms 265-267, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PelicanCorp's damage prevention experts will also be presenting additional sessions at this year's Global ESC in the PelicanCorp Courtyard.

Call Center Managers Debate

Wednesday, March 20, 10:15 a.m.-10:45 a.m. in the PelicanCorp Courtyard

Moderated by Jason Manning, Vice-President of OneCall Services

This is a continuing debate from a lively discussion last year that resulted in many opinions, thoughts, and ideas around increasing safety at this most important juncture of live calls and web tickets. A panel of experts will discuss the various methodologies they have used to reduce damage.

High Precision Data Collection and Global Case Studies

Wednesday, March 20, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in the PelicanCorp Courtyard

Discussion led by Abraham Alpuerto, Business Development Manager - NA of PelicanCorp

This discussion will take participants around the world, highlighting interesting case studies with Geolantis geospatial mapping as the focal point.

The Future of One Call Notification Centers

Thursday, March 21, 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m. in the PelicanCorp Courtyard

Panel Discussion with Duane Rodgers, CEO of PelicanCorp, and Invited Panel Guests

Recently, PelicanCorp held an end user conference for its One Call Notification Centers in North America. The result of that meeting created a robust discussion around various trends in the industry. This panel of experts will discuss new trends and technologies that may impact One Call and Notification Centers' operations worldwide.

Stop by Booth #401 to learn more about PelicanCorp and enter to win a trip to Australia.

Registration is open for the 2024 Global Excavation Safety Conference.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects - safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

