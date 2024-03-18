CoTec Holdings Corp. to Host Investor Update Presentation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec"or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Corporation's CEO, Julian Treger, will be presenting an investor update on March 18, 2024, at 2:00pm PDT / 5:00pm EDT. A Q&A period will follow the presentation.

Investors that want to attend the presentation may do so by clicking here to register.

Should the above link not work, please copy and paste the following link to your browser: https://events.6ix.com/preview/cotec-market-update-2

About CoTec

CoTecis a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. The Company is an environment, social, and governance ("ESG")-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company transitions into a mid- tier mineral resource producer.

CoTec is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. The Company has made four investments to date and is actively pursuing operating opportunities where current technology investments could be deployed.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

