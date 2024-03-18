

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that a full-scale conflict between Russia and NATO cannot be ruled out.



He made this remark in his first speech after getting re-elected with overwhelming majority in the Presidential election.



Replying to a question during a press conference at his campaign headquarters Monday, Putin said, 'I think that everything is possible in the modern world. But I'm saying - and this is obvious to everyone - that, in this case, we will find ourselves just one step away from a full-scale World War Three. I think that hardly anyone is interested in having it.'



Voting in Russia is democratic, unlike the electoral process in the United States, according to Putin.



With constitutional amendments extending presidential terms to six years, Putin will continue to stay in power until 2030, and is reportedly set to tighten his grip on the country.



Putin made it clear that the Kremlin has no preferences with any particular candidate in the upcoming US presidential election. 'We will work with those who win the trust of US voters,' he told reporters.



With almost all the ballots counted, Putin has secured 87.32 percent of the vote, according to the Russian Central Election Commission.



Communist Party's Nikolay Kharitonov, the New People party candidate Vladislav Davankov and LDPR candidate Leonid Slutsky are trailing with single digit percentage of votes.



