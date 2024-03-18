Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Ar?s (pronounced Aris) Group, a technology services provider focused on supporting public sector transformation across Europe.

The acquisition will further enhance Accenture's public service offering, drawing on a wide range of innovative solutions to help clients take advantage of a full continuum of technology expertise and accelerate their digital transformation.

Based in Luxembourg and privately held, Ar?s Group was founded in 2003 and has grown into one of the largest independent service providers in Europe's public sector market. With a team of more than 2,330 people across Luxembourg, Belgium, and Greece primarily, Ar?s Group focuses on work with the European Union, including the EU Commission, its various institutions and member state organizations.

Ar?s Group specializes in the management of complex public sector IT projects, including systems integration, informatics and analytics, solution implementation and program management. It helps lead clients through digital and information systems design, bringing expertise in a variety of areas ranging from software development, data science and security management to machine learning, cloud, and mobile development.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier, Accenture CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa commented, "We are committed to providing our public service clients with the right people, guidance, systems and processes to help meet the evolving needs of their constituents. The acquisition of Ar?s Group will help scale our capabilities with a highly skilled workforce, a history of successful public service delivery and valued technical certifications that can quickly be mobilized to serve our clients in Europe."

Ar?s Group has extensive experience of helping drive modernization projects for European institutions. For example, many public service organizations work with Ar?s Group for its specialists focused on cross-border security and data challenges.

"The addition of Ar?s Group will expand our ability to deliver public service transformation services across Europe," said Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France Benelux. "Ar?s Group's talented team and track record, combined with Accenture's European public service industry expertise, will strengthen our capabilities across the continent. Its public service credentials, entrepreneurial culture and extensive client portfolio are a perfect fit with ours."

Jourdan Serderidis, founder and CEO of Ar?s Group, added, "By joining Accenture, with its capabilities in digital, design, AI, cloud, security, and customer experience, we can have an even greater impact on both private and public organizations' transformation, irrespective of size or complexity, as well as open up exciting opportunities across Europe."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

