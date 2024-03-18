Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

18 March 2024

It is announced that at the close of business on 15 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

15 March 2024 54.28p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 54.19p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

18 March 2024