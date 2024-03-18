Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
18 March 2024
It is announced that at the close of business on 15 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
15 March 2024 54.28p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 54.19p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
18 March 2024