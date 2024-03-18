Anzeige
Montag, 18.03.2024
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
18.03.2024 | 12:38
M2Catalyst and ANATEL Brazil Announce a New Collaboration to Bridge the Digital Divide and Enhance Brazilian Mobile Networks

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / M2Catalyst, a leading provider of mobile network analytics solutions, is honored to announce a strategic collaboration with ANATEL Brazil, the National Telecommunications Agency, aimed at addressing the digital divide in Brazil and enhancing the country's mobile networks.

M2Catalyst Logo

M2Catalyst Logo

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, ensuring universal access to technology is paramount. Recognizing this, the new collaboration between M2Catalyst and ANATEL Brazil will help to narrow the digital gap and enhance mobile network connectivity across Brazil.

"Our collaboration with ANATEL Brazil signifies a significant milestone in our mission to improve the mobile experience for all," said Michael Brough, CEO of M2Catalyst. "By leveraging our experience in mobile network analytics and ANATEL Brazil's regulatory expertise, we are poised to make substantial strides in connecting underserved communities and fostering greater accessibility to mobile broadband."

M2Catalyst and ANATEL Brazil invite telecom industry thought leaders, decision-makers, and mobile network operators to join them in this journey towards a more connected and equitable future.

About M2Catalyst:

M2Catalyst is a leading provider of mobile network analytics solutions, empowering telecom industry decision-makers with actionable insights to optimize mobile connectivity and bridge the digital divide. With a commitment to improve the mobile experience for all, M2Catalyst is at the forefront of advancing the understanding of mobile networks globally. For more information about M2Catalyst solutions and reports, please visit the M2Catalyst website at www.m2catalyst.com.

About ANATEL:

ANATEL is the regulatory agency responsible for overseeing and regulating telecommunications services in Brazil. Established in 1997, it is an autonomous agency and operates linked to the Brazilian Ministry of Communications. ANATEL's role includes issuing licenses, setting regulations, promoting competition, and ensuring compliance with standards and quality of service in the telecommunications sector.

Contact Information:

Joshua Shorter
Director of Marketing & Communications
jshorter@m2catalyst.com
7027280089

SOURCE: M2Catalyst

View the original press release on newswire.com.

