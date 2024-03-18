Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics: Eyam Welcomes Wolfgang Koester to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is pleased to announce the appointment of Wolfgang Koester to the Board of Directors, one of the "100 Most Influential People in Finance".

This strategic addition underscores Eyam's commitment to increase collaboration with global companies on their proven AI driven bioinformatics platform and innovative self-amplifying platforms to design and deliver vaccines and immunotherapeutics.

Ryan M. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Eyam, expressed his enthusiasm about Koester joining the board. "Wolfgang brings a proven track record of global business development at a time when Eyam is ramping up its partnering relationships. His expertise also strengthens Eyam's governance and ability to attract strategic capital for the company to maximize shareholder value."

Koester brings over three decades of experience in financial markets and entrepreneurship to Eyam. With three successful exits, he is notably recognized for his leadership roles, including serving as the CEO of IndependentBOD, Chief Evangelist at Kyriba, and Chairman/CEO and co-founder of both FiREapps Inc and GFTA Inc. His expertise in fintech innovation and strategic financial management has been instrumental in transforming and scaling businesses globally. Koester's contributions to the finance and technology sectors have earned him a place among the "100 Most Influential People in Finance" by Treasury & Risk Magazine, highlighting his impact and thought leadership.

Reflecting on his appointment, Koester shared, "I am honored to be part of a great company like Eyam as the BioTech industry, like many others, is shifting towards leveraging Generative AI, increasing collaboration, and implementing innovative de-risking strategies. Eyam is on the forefront of these trends with a great long-term vision as well as a disciplined focus on short-term execution. Their strong data is complimented by their solution-based design of their platforms which overcome many of the shortcomings of current design and delivery platforms."

As Eyam continues to advance its research and development and expand its business development efforts, contributions from Koester will be critical to achieving the company's ambitious goals and making a lasting impact in the fight against disease.

About Eyam:

Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is dedicated to the research and development of disruptive vaccine and therapeutic technologies that are safe, efficacious and low dose. Eyam, is named in honor of the historic plague village in Derbyshire, England. The residents of Eyam heroically quarantined themselves within the village boundaries to prevent the disease from spreading further, braving near certain death. Today, Eyam honors their heroic sacrifice by advancing next generation technologies to prevent and treat disease on a global scale.

