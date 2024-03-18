Spec's Partners With Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder to Mainstream THC Beverages

Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder Cannabis Products Will Be Available at 238 Stores Throughout the State of Texas

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods is partnering with Bayou City Hemp Company and 8th Wonder Cannabis to add their full portfolio of hemp-derived THC beverages to store shelves throughout Texas. Products to be available at all 238 locations include HOWDY, Beach Break, and the entire 8th Wonder Cannabis product line.

Bayou City Hemp recently acquired 8th Wonder to become the world's first vertically integrated cannabis and craft beverage company. The high-quality product and science-based processes for extracting THC from hemp have made the company the gold standard for cannabis products. Spec's groundbreaking move to introduce hemp-derived THC beverages to their customers provides an unmatched level of legitimacy to this new and emerging industry. Spec's rich history of innovation, combined with their pedigree of high values and consumer confidence, made them the ideal partner for this massive step forward in the THC Beverage category.

Expansion Throughout Texas

Over 250 major metro retailers in the Lone Star State have embraced 8th Wonder's products with open arms thanks in large part to earned consumer trust. Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder expect to see their footprint double over the next month as Spec's and other retailers add the full portfolio to their shelves, menus, and bars.

"We have taken Texas by storm with our safe, high-quality hemp-derived THC products. No one is better suited to supply the state of Texas due to our capacity and existing distribution channels," said Ben Meggs, CEO Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder. "We couldn't be more excited to reach an even wider audience thanks to Spec's trust in our products."

"Spec's has always been the industry leader in new products and this is no exception. The alternative beverage niche is only growing in both reputation and customer requests," says Lisa Rydman-Lindsey, Spec's Family 3rd Generation. "Our customers know that we will bring them the best in class products, and with this partnership, we are once again showing our commitment to great brands like 8th Wonder and our customers."

Nationwide Appeal

With placement secured in every major metro area across the state, the teams at Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder have begun to set their sights on expansion into new territories.

"We've curated a portfolio of beverages that offers a wide variety of flavor profiles, potencies, and functionality that Texans have safely enjoyed for nearly three years," said Meggs. "Consumer trends have informed the next era of the brand. Alcohol trends are down and alternatives are on the rise. We are leaning much heavier into cannabis due to consumer demand."

In addition to interest across Texas, Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder products have also garnered national appeal. The brand will be entering into 2-to-3 new states over the course of the next few months, with more information forthcoming.

