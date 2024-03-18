American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Appoints His Excellency Baba Kamara to Board of Directors of ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd. Subsidiary

Former Ghanaian National Security Advisor and current high-level official for Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd., has appointed His Excellency Baba Kamara to its Board of Directors as its first independent member of the African subsidiary. H.E. Kamara will help guide the Company via its partnerships within Africa to ensure that the partnerships are established with a long-term, mutual benefit for all parties involved.

Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies commented, "We couldn't be more grateful and honored to have Baba as a member of our ReElement family. His experience, knowledge, passion and drive are motivating for our team to implement real solutions to accomplish big goals with our African partners. We hope that our Company, through Baba's leadership and guidance, can continue his legacy to work with the local communities to collaboratively unlock the full value of the critical mineral resources within African nations."

Ben Kincaid, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies Africa commented, "Our business model is focused on forming local partnerships with companies and communities, versus simply exploiting for raw materials. We know we cannot be successful without our local partners, and that our partners also want to create as much value as they can in their own country. We believe that by working together, we can each bring something to the table to create long-term successful partnerships and value for all of the stakeholders. We know we have to act swiftly, wisely, and aggressively to achieve our mission and goals and are confident that the easiest way to achieve this is by ensuring a win-win for all parties involved."

High Excellency Baba Kamara Bio

Amb. Issifu Baba Braimah Kamara, a seasoned diplomat and business leader, brings decades of expertise in peace and security, governance, and international relations to ReElement Africa with the goal of helping countries process and retain value of their own resources. With a master's degree in Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center and master's degree in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Amb. Kamara has continued to hone his skills through Harvard Executive Education and other prestigious institutions worldwide.

In his distinguished career, Amb. Kamara has held pivotal roles, including National Security Adviser and Senior Presidential Advisor in Ghana's government. He's also served as Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria and serves currently as a High Official for ECOWAS. He's also a successful entrepreneur, founding and leading infrastructure companies since 1981.

Amb. Kamara's astute leadership extends beyond business. He's a seasoned diplomat, adept at navigating complex international relations and conflict resolution. His experiences in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and with ECOWAS has earned him respect across the African continent and strong personal relationships leaders from around the globe. His cultural awareness and diplomatic finesse empower him to connect with people from diverse backgrounds, proving him as a valuable asset in both business and diplomacy.

ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd.'s Mission:

A wholly owned subsidiary of ReElement Technologies Corporation, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and focused on partnering with local companies and nations on the African continent to unlock the value of the resources via partnership with local partners.

Focus and Technological Attributes:

Efficiently build local refining facilities in partner nations to process lithium, cobalt, nickel, niobium, rare earth elements and other critical elements and minerals;

High-performing refining technology which is a modular and scalable enabling the company to expand capacity as feedstock/production expands;

Process is low CapEx and low OpEx enabling an efficient, cost effective and win-win solution;

Process uses lower energy, water and chemical then traditional hydrometallurgical or solvent-based separation and purification methods enabling an environmentally friendly method of purification and refining; identical to the Company's sites operated within the Unite States; and

Enables local mineral enrichment to bring the value step to the resource rich nations, thereby creating additional value for the nations' resources in country while fostering enhanced economic diplomacy.

ReElement utilizes its patented technology for the separation and purification phase of rare earth and critical battery material processing and refining that maximizes the surface area interface by using columns and resins, rather than toxic acids and solvents utilized in other hydrometallurgical processes. Utilizing its technology, ReElement is able to eliminate a significant amount of CapEx, operational footprint, environmental impact and use of chemicals to create separation and purification of rare earth and critical minerals versus using the legacy methods of solvent-based extraction methods. The technology was designed over decades from commercially operating processes in the separation and purification of fructose and glucose in the sugar industry to commercial production of insulin in the pharmaceutical industry.

ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for refined rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy and national security needs. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for critical and rare earth element separation, purification and refining. As the Company executes and scales the production at its facilities, it will significantly reduce the United States' dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

