Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
18.03.24
09:59 Uhr
0,555 Euro
-0,005
-0,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5500,61014:57
Dow Jones News
18.03.2024 | 13:58
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
18-March-2024 / 12:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") - Exercise of options 
 
The Company was notified on 16 March 2024 that the following transaction was carried out on 15 March 2024 by Andrew 
Learoyd, who is a Director in the Company. 
 
Andrew Learoyd exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company: 
Option Scheme  Number of options exercised Exercise price per share/ sale price 
2011 Share Plan 100,000           0.3172

Further details are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:                       Andrew Learoyd 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status:                  Non-executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:          Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:                       Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:                        2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
a)      instrument: 
 
b)      Identification code:                GB00BG0TPX62 
c)      Nature of the transaction:             Exercise of 100,000 options, retaining a total of 
                                 100,000 shares. 
 
                                 Price(s)   Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s): 
                                 GBP0.3172    100,000 (acquired)

Aggregated information: N/A

e)

f) Date of the transaction: 15 March 2024

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  310377 
EQS News ID:  1861143 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1861143&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2024 08:26 ET (12:26 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.