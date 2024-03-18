MyGovWatch Survey Shows Nearly 30% of Government Buyers Typically Hire Suppliers They Never Heard Of

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / MyGovWatch.com, a government bid notification and intelligence website, completed its first annual buyer survey to learn more about public sector buyer habits and views at the Federal, state, and local level around topics of interest to the govcon supplier community. The survey focused on buyer preferences and observations around contract awards made through solicitations; that is, awards large enough to require a formal procurement process.

MyGovWatch Government Contracting Survey

The survey asked government buyers to answer these questions, among others.

How often do you prefer selecting vendors you may have interacted with in any way before the bid process started?

How often are you involved in purchasing decisions where no one involved in the selection decision has done business with any of the bidders before?

How often are you involved in purchasing decisions where you had no awareness of the company selected until the bid process started?

The survey captures buyer demographics, including respondents' years of experience in purchasing and the size of various purchases for which they have had responsibility, with contract awards ranging from over $1 billion to under $10,000.

It includes buyer advice about how to successfully do business with government agencies while providing anecdotes from buyers on areas of need where it is difficult to find suppliers.

"The survey results dispel a few myths and invite organizations to rethink certain business development strategies," stated company President Nick Bernardo, continuing, "It turns out it's simply not true you should not submit offers on solicitations if the buyer doesn't know you, particularly if you offer what the government routinely buys. Buyers are entirely willing to hire companies they never heard of if the supplier can deliver."

Interested suppliers may obtain a copy of survey results by accessing this press release on MyGovWatch and filling out the form. (Current MyGovWatch users need only request a copy via chat or to our support email to obtain one.)

Others may obtain a copy of the survey via a relationship with selected marketing partners. Sign up to hear about the release of Michael Lejeune's upcoming book, which will feature a chapter exploring survey results to include critical analysis, then email us from the same address to support@mygovwatch.com requesting a copy. If you subscribe to the newsletter at www.smallgovcon.com, forward a copy of the latest issue you received to support@mygovwatch.com.

Media requests for a copy of the survey results should go to media@mygovwatch.com.

Contact Information

Nick Bernardo

President

media@mygovwatch.com

(877) 533-1680

SOURCE: MyGovWatch

View the original press release on newswire.com.