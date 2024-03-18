Anzeige
Montag, 18.03.2024
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
ACCESSWIRE
18.03.2024 | 14:02
FM Talent Source, LLC: FM Talent Welcomes Four New Advisory Board Members

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / FM Talent Source, LLC is delighted to announce the appointment of four exceptional professionals to its Advisory Board. Andrew Woodruff, Sue Chodakewitz, Elizabeth Mashakas, and Edward Miller, Jr. have joined as key members of the FM Talent Advisory Board, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization.

Andrew Woodruff, with a distinguished career as a CFO in the government contracting industry, offers exceptional financial leadership and expertise. His proven track record in financial management and project oversight has consistently driven sustainable growth.

Sue Chodakewitz, an accomplished CEO and Chief Strategic Growth Officer, is renowned for her visionary leadership and success driving growth within government contracting through strategic planning and operational efficiencies.

Elizabeth Mashakas, an accomplished Senior Vice President in Talent Acquisitions, is highly regarded for her expertise in workforce planning and talent acquisition strategies, leading to the formation of high-performing teams and a culture of excellence within organizations.

Edward Miller, Jr., a talented financial consultant and co-trustee, embodies a strong commitment to fiduciary responsibility and financial stewardship, making him a trusted advisor on the FM Talent Advisory Board.

"I am excited to welcome Andrew, Sue, Elizabeth, and Edward to our Advisory Board," stated Dawn C. Hendricks, President & CEO of FM Talent Source, LLC. "Their diverse backgrounds, skills, and industry knowledge will play a crucial role in driving innovation and excellence within FM Talent."

The new Advisory Board members are set to provide strategic insights and guidance to help the company achieve unprecedented success in reaching its strategic goals.

Contact Information

Gay Thompson
contact_us@fmtalent.com
(301)495-4956

SOURCE: FM Talent Source, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
