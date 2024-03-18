Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.: Gorayeb & Associates Celebrates Ecuadorian Culture as Main Sponsor of Annual Parade and Festival in New York

The distinguished law firm reinforces its commitment to New York's Hispanic communities by continuing to support the Ecuadorian Parade and Festival in Queens.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Gorayeb & Associates, a foremost law firm specializing in construction accident law, is thrilled to announce its ongoing sponsorship of the Ecuadorian Civic Committee of New York's hallmark cultural celebrations: the 41st Ecuadorian Parade and the 10th Ecuadorian Festival. These pivotal events celebrate the rich Ecuadorian traditions and their significant role within New York City's diverse Hispanic tapestry.

Gorayeb & Associates at the Ecuadorian Parade, Queens

Gorayeb & Associates at a past Hispanic heritage celebration at the Ecuadorian Parade in Queens.

On August 4th, Queens' Northern Boulevard will host the Ecuadorian Parade, displaying floats from various groups and celebrating Ecuadorian and Hispanic heritage. This free event fosters community unity and cultural pride. Continuing on August 11th, the Ecuadorian Festival at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park will feature Ecuadorian and Hispanic performers. The festival will highlight the community's cultural arts and cuisine, further promoting cultural understanding in New York.

Gorayeb & Associates' support of these events underscores its deep commitment to the Ecuadorian community and fostering cultural diversity and integration across all Hispanic communities in New York. This sponsorship aligns with the firm's mission to actively contribute to the vibrant multicultural landscape of New York City.

Since 1980, the Ecuadorian Civic Committee of New York has stood as a beacon for the Ecuadorian and Hispanic communities, promoting unity, culture, and social welfare. Gorayeb & Associates takes pride in supporting the Committee's efforts to organize events highlighting Ecuadorians and Hispanics' invaluable contributions to New York City's rich cultural fabric.

Christopher Gorayeb, founder and partner at Gorayeb & Associates, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Our sponsorship of the Ecuadorian Parade and Festival signifies our unwavering support for the Ecuadorian and Hispanic communities. It reflects our firm's belief in celebrating and understanding our diverse cultures. We warmly invite everyone to join us in these celebrations that honor the spirit and traditions of Ecuador and the broader Hispanic heritage."

Gorayeb & Associates encourages the public to participate in these engaging events, which are designed to strengthen community bonds and celebrate the diverse cultural heritage that Hispanics bring to New York.

About Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.

Gorayeb & Associates P.C., "Los Abogados del Pueblo," with 35+ years in personal injury law, focuses on construction accidents and supports New York's Hispanic communities. Beyond sponsoring the Ecuadorian Parade and Festival to promote cultural diversity, they back sports leagues like Liga Amistad de Beisbol and NY Honduras Soccer League, plus community groups including Frente Hispano-Local 79 and the Ecuadorian Civic Committee. Their diverse initiatives reflect a deep commitment to enriching Hispanic lives in New York.

Contact Information:

Ian Jorge Miller

imiller@gorayeb.com

212-267-9222

SOURCE: Gorayeb & Associates, P.C

