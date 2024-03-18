Focus Universal Inc. to Showcase Sensor Technology at American Chemical Society Expo in New Orleans

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, today announced that it will participate at American Chemical Society Expo at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from March 17-21.

ACS 2024 is American Chemical Society's Spring Meeting focused this year on the many flavors of chemistry. Founded in 1876 and chartered by the U.S. Congress, ACS is one of the world's largest scientific organizations with more than 200,000 individuals in the global community across 140 countries. The ACS mission is to advance the chemistry enterprise and the practice for the benefit of Earth and all its people, benefiting people's lives through active use of chemistry.

Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal Inc. commented, "We are excited to participate at American Chemical Society's Convention and welcome attendees to visit our booth to learn about our proprietary sensors and connected devices within the world of IoT. Like our other IoT product offerings, our sensors are rooted in high-performance, easy-to-use solutions for potential customers in industries such as water treatment, agriculture, aquaculture, beverage production and electric power technology."

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 28 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets and is in the Russell 2000 Index.

