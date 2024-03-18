Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
18.03.2024 | 14:02
Mozilla Ventures Invests in Leading AI Governance Platform Holistic AI

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Today, Mozilla Ventures is announcing an investment in Holistic AI, a leading AI governance platform.

Holistic AI enables enterprises to fully and safely embrace AI's potential in their businesses, with a key focus on transparency, accountability, and safety. As the global leader in Responsible AI, Holistic AI empowers enterprises like Fortune 500 corporations, SMEs, governments, and regulators. It provides end-to-end solutions for AI Governance, including AI trust, risk, security, and compliance, allowing companies to adopt AI at scale.

Mozilla Ventures is a first-of-its-kind impact venture fund to invest in startups that push the internet - and the tech industry - in a better direction. The fund's mission is largely modeled on Mozilla's Trustworthy AI work.

Says Emre Kazim, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Holistic AI: "For AI to deliver on its transformative potential for society, we believe it must be trustworthy. Holistic AI's AI Governance Platform empowers enterprises to make trustworthy AI a reality - and then scale confidently and safely. With Mozilla Venture's collaboration, Holistic AI can continue to scale our mission, too."

Says Mohamed Nanabhay, Managing Partner of Mozilla Ventures: "Holistic AI and Mozilla Ventures have a shared vision for AI: technology that is transparent, safe, and responsible. We're excited to invest in Holistic AI and make this vision a reality."

Holistic AI will join a cohort of other mission driven startups that Mozilla Ventures has invested in, including Fiddler, Array Insights, heylogin, Lelapa AI, Themis AI, Block Party, and Rodeo. Mozilla Ventures launched in 2022 with an initial $35 million in funding.

Contact Information

Namisha bahl
VP of Marketing
namisha.bahl@holisticai.com
6465063960

SOURCE: Mozilla Ventures

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
