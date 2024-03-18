Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that on 15 March 2024, it released to the Australian Securities Exchange its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 December 2023.

You are invited to click the link below to read this announcement in full.

https://www.besra.com/combined-half-year-audit-dec-and-review-15-march-2024/

About Besra - www.besra.com

Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

For further information:

Australasia

Michael Higginson

Chief Corporate Officer

Email: michael.higginson@besra.com

North America

James Hamilton

Investor Relations Services

Mobile: +1 416 471 4494

Email:jim@besra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202097

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.