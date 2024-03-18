Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that on 15 March 2024, it released to the Australian Securities Exchange its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 December 2023.
https://www.besra.com/combined-half-year-audit-dec-and-review-15-march-2024/
About Besra - www.besra.com
Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.
For further information:
Australasia
Michael Higginson
Chief Corporate Officer
Email: michael.higginson@besra.com
North America
James Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
Mobile: +1 416 471 4494
Email:jim@besra.com
SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.