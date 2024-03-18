Payments industry veteran to lead global payment orchestration platform provider through next phase of growth.

BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced the appointment of Henry Helgeson as Chief Executive Officer.

A respected payments industry veteran of more than 25 years, Helgeson assumes the leadership role at BlueSnap to advance the development and adoption of their Global Payment Orchestration Platform. Helgeson's vision for BlueSnap is to accelerate growth through an increased focus on middle market merchants who are often overlooked by traditional payment providers and expanding the company's network of partnerships with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) who are looking to generate revenue, improve customer experience for financial services, and increase their product value for their customer base.

"With increasing frequency, companies across a wide range of industries recognize the critical link between enhanced payments capabilities, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth," Helgeson said. "With an expansive network of financial institutions and an existing suite of innovative payments, billing, and invoicing solutions, BlueSnap is well-positioned and primed to expand the footprint of our global payment orchestration platform around the world. I look forward to helping BlueSnap realize its growth potential and usher in a new era for the company as we seek to address growing demand among underserved ISVs and the middle market."

Helgeson was previously the founder and CEO of Cayan, a Boston-based payments company. Under his leadership, Cayan grew into one of the largest merchant acquirers in the U.S. and was sold to Global Payments for $1.05 billion in 2018. He has sat on the Board of Directors of notable payments and billing companies, including Billing Tree, Infinicept, and Payroc, and shares his insights and industry knowledge as a speaker at events and conferences.

"BlueSnap has established itself as a leading innovator in the payments space with a growing roster of international companies that rely on its payment orchestration platform to increase revenue and reduce costs," continued Helgeson. "I'm excited to join a talented group of payments professionals as we continue to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional payment experiences to existing and future BlueSnap customers around the world." Through its Global Payment Orchestration Platform, BlueSnap enables merchants to offer more diverse payment options, accept payments globally -- in over 100 currencies and 100 payment types and take advantage of best-in-class integration capabilities via its network of technology partners. BlueSnap is backed by private equity investors Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners.

"I'm delighted to welcome Henry to BlueSnap," said Matt Vettel, BlueSnap Chairman. "A true industry innovator and successful entrepreneur, Henry's industry knowledge, deep relationships, and impressive record in the payments industry make him the ideal choice to lead BlueSnap."

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments online. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.

