Abacus Group LLC: Abacus Group wins Best Cloud Services Solution in Private Equity Wire US Emerging Manager Awards 2024

Latest accolade for MSP follows success as Best Cloud Service Provider in European Awards

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group, the leading Managed Services Provider ("MSP") to alternative investment firms, today announced it has been named Best Cloud Services Solution in the prestigious Private Equity Wire US Emerging Manager Awards 2024.

The award, which recognizes excellence among private equity service providers, was based on a vote among the entire Private Equity Wire userbase in an online poll following Abacus's nomination through a survey of more than 100 emerging private equity fund managers. The award was presented on March 13 at an exclusive ceremony and networking event at Convene 101 Park Avenue, New York.

Jonathan Bohrer, President at Abacus Group, said: "Our focus has always been on pushing the boundaries of what's possible with cloud technology. We are honored to receive this award, which reflects our team's hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit. It is not just an accolade for our company but a motivation to continue our mission to provide best-in-class cloud solutions to our clients."

In addition to winning Best Cloud Services Solution, Abacus Group was nominated in the Best Cyber Security Solution category. It also follows the company's success in winning Best Cloud Service Provider at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2024, as well as receiving a nomination as Best Cyber Security Provider.

Bohrer continued: "Our success in receiving nominations and winning awards both in the US and in Europe highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional cloud services on an international scale. It validates our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in cloud solutions, demonstrating our capability to meet and exceed the dynamic needs of private equity firms. We aim to continue setting the industry standard for cloud services, reinforcing our position as a leader in this space."

Abacus Group, known for its innovative Abacus Cloud platform designed to cater to the unique technology needs of the alternative investments industry, continues to lead the way in delivering scalable, secure, and compliant cloud solutions. Private equity firms face a myriad of challenges today, including the escalating threat of cyberattacks and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements.

With the Abacus Cloud platform, firms can access scalable IT services, ensuring they have the capacity to meet cybersecurity needs while adhering to storage and compliance mandates. Abacus also places a major emphasis on security, offering leading solutions, delivered by certified professionals, to protect against cyber threats.

About Abacus Group

Abacus Group is a leading provider of hosted IT solutions and services focused on helping alternative investment firms by providing an enterprise technology platform specifically designed for the unique needs of the financial services industry. The innovative and award-winning Abacus Cloud platform allows investment managers to source all technology needs as a service, offering the capacity to scale on demand to meet current and future cybersecurity, storage and compliance requirements. The company has offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Los Angeles, CA; Charlotte, NC; Miami, FL; and London, England. For more information, visit www.abacusgroupllc.com.

