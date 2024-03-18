The "France Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The loyalty market in France was expected to grow by 11% on an annual basis to reach US$5.99 billion in 2024. In value terms, the French loyalty market has recorded a CAGR of 12.4% during 2019-2023.
The loyalty market in France will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.7% during 2024-2028. The loyalty market in the country will increase from US$5.39 billion in 2023 to reach US$8.68 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
- Gain insights into the France loyalty spend market: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the France loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and trends. This information can help businesses to make informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies.
- Benchmark your business against competitors: The report provides a competitive analysis of the France loyalty spend market, which can help businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses relative to their competitors. This information can help businesses to improve their loyalty program strategies and gain a competitive advantage.
- Stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the loyalty spend market: The report provides an overview of the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, such as the growing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and the increasing awareness of the benefits of loyalty programs among consumers. This information can help businesses to stay ahead of the competition and improve their loyalty program strategies.
- Make informed decisions about your loyalty program: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, the rewards and benefits, and the marketing and communication strategy. This information can help businesses to develop a loyalty program that is effective and successful.
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in France. Below is a summary of key market segments:
France Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Ecommerce Spend
- POS Spend
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in France
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains
- Loyalty Schemes
- Loyalty Platforms
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type
- Points programs
- Tier-based programs
- Mission-driven programs
- Spend-based programs
- Gaming programs
- Free perks programs
- Subscription programs
- Community programs
- Refer a friend program
- Paid programs
- Cashback programs
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
France Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
- Seller Driven
- Payment Instrument Driven
- Others
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare Wellness
- Restaurants Food Delivery
- Travel Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media Entertainment
- Others
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare Wellness
- Restaurants Food Delivery
- Travel Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media Entertainment
- Others
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare Wellness
- Restaurants Food Delivery
- Travel Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media Entertainment
- Others
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare Wellness
- Restaurants Food Delivery
- Travel Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media Entertainment
- Others
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Clothing, Footwear Accessories
- Toy Hobby Shops
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Home Merchandise
- Other
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type
- B2C Consumers
- B2B Consumers
France Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
- Free
- Free Premium
- Premium
France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case
- Analytics and AI Driven
- Management Platform
France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner
- In House
- Third Party Vendor
France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms
- Software
- Services
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms
- Custom Built Platform
- Off the Shelf Platform
France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics Behaviour
- By Age Group
- By Income Level
- By Gender
