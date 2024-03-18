The company recently expanded into Iberia, following a decade of providing risk management, asset optimization and energy trading services in other European markets

Trailstone Group, a global energy and technology company, announced that it has begun providing aggregation services for a 10 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) asset located in southern Portugal. The deal is Trailstone's first in the Portuguese market.

Trailstone is providing physical route-to-market services for the asset, using its market access, trading infrastructure, and proprietary renewables optimization platform to manage balancing risk and power sales on OMIE power exchange. Trailstone's services contribute to Portugal's goal to generate 85 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 by helping reduce market risk and improve returns for renewable energy assets, thus making them more attractive investments and supporting further renewable energy development.

Gonçalo Ferreira, Director of Origination Iberia at Trailstone Group said: "We are proud to establish our business in Portugal and offer aggregation services backed by our advanced proprietary risk management and energy trading optimization platform. This is a pivotal step in consolidating Trailstone's presence in the entire Iberian market."

Trailstone currently operates in 20 countries across Europe, North America and Asia and began offering its services in the Iberian market in 2023. Trailstone offers a suite of solutions to help renewable asset owners and managers reduce risk and optimize returns, including market access services, imbalance risk management, short-term PPA structures and acquisition of guarantees of origin.

About Trailstone

Trailstone is a global renewable energy trading and asset management firm that provides risk management and energy optimization to improve production and financial returns. The company offers a fully automated end-to-end renewable power management platform, backed by a successful track record in energy trading. Trailstone's proprietary technology leverages data analytics and meteorology to offer robust modeling, forecasting and trading capabilities to its clients. Trailstone was founded in April 2013. To date, Trailstone has helped optimize more than 18,000 MWs of renewable energy assets and operates in 20 countries. Learn more at www.trailstonegroup.com.

