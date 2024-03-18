Zeto Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit for Its Cloud Platform, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Zeto, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming EEG brain monitoring in healthcare with its innovative EEG headset and advanced cloud platform, is proud to announce its renewal of SOC 2 Type II compliance. This critical milestone highlights Zeto's commitment to the highest standards of security and compliance, in line with the stringent guidelines set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for SOC for Service Organizations, also recognized as SSAE 18.





Zeto Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit for Its Cloud Platform

Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance, with an unqualified opinion, serves as third-party industry validation that Zeto, Inc. provides enterprise-level security for customer data stored in its Cloud Platform. This accomplishment is a testament to Zeto's unwavering commitment to data security and operational excellence, ensuring the highest standard of protection for customer information.

Aswin Gunasekar, Zeto's founder and CEO said, "SOC Accreditation is more than a benchmark for Zeto; it's a reflection of our deep commitment to security and privacy within the healthcare sector. By achieving this standard, we affirm our dedication to offering dependable and secure cloud services, tailored to meet the critical needs of hospitals and healthcare providers."

An unqualified opinion in a SOC 2 Type II audit indicates that Zeto, Inc. manages data with the highest standard of security, providing peace of mind to both current and prospective customers about the company's commitment to data protection and compliance.

About Zeto, Inc.

Zeto, Inc. is an award-winning, privately held medical technology company located in Santa Clara, CA, that is focused on transforming the way electroencephalography (EEG) is performed at hospitals and clinics. Zeto's revolutionary FDA-cleared EEG headset and cloud platform bring the traditional EEG procedure to the 21st century. The company plans to leverage its hardware and software technology to improve noninvasive monitoring of the brain's electrical activity and achieve better outcomes for neurological conditions such as epilepsy, sleep disorders, autism, stroke, and concussion.

To learn more about Zeto's products, please visit: https://zeto-inc.com or email us at info@zetoinc.com.

