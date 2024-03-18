

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM), announced Monday that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.



The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.



The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.



